New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget
Thursday, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released it's $9.4 billion dollar budget recommendation.
Despite massive rains in western states, New Mexico remains ‘abnormally dry’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While western states like California and Nevada recently got soaked, New Mexico hasn’t seen nearly as much rain. And, in fact, most of the state remains ‘abnormally dry’ or in drought. As of the second week of January, about 91% of New Mexico was at least drier than normal, according to the U.S […]
KRQE News 13
How does New Mexico rank among best and worst states to raise a family?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.
KRQE News 13
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
KRQE News 13
Quiet ahead of a series of storms
Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico pet shelters in need of donations
Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years. Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a...
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago.
KRQE News 13
Quieter weather into the end of the week
Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
