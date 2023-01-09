ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
DEMING, NM
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Quiet ahead of a series of storms

Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
NEW MEXICO STATE
New Mexico pet shelters in need of donations

Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years. Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a...
VAUGHN, NM
Quieter weather into the end of the week

Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
NEW MEXICO STATE

