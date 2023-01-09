Read full article on original website
Missing since December 24th;reported missing on January 3rd;10 day gap, is alarming. Praying she is found safe.
WGAL
Police in Franklin County search for missing teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
17-year-old boy dies when 3 vehicles crash in Dauphin County: police
A 17-year-old driver died after a crash sent his vehicle into a utility pole and tree in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the area of Route 209 and Railroad Street, Williams Township, police said. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven...
PennLive.com
10-year-old missing from central Pa. has been found
A 10-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found, York police said Friday. Jah’nae Cook-Jamison had last been seen Thursday evening on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the city of York, police said.
Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
WGAL
Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash
A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. A 17-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Williams Township near Tower City. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday along Rt. 209 and Railroad Street. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
Cumberland County couple charged with five counts of child endangerment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Cumberland County residents were charged with endangering the welfare of children on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation, according to the Newville Police Department. On Jan. 10, Newville Police arrested Travis Laughtner, 32, and Taryn Laughtner, 29, from Newville for endangering the welfare of their...
abc27.com
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people. The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
Camp Hill Girl Missing Since Before Christmas, Police
A 15-year-old girl who has been missing since before Christmas authorities say. NyAsia Cooley-Humphrey was last seen at her Camp Hill home on Dec. 22, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall; 135 pounds, with brown eyes and...
PennLive.com
Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police
Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
