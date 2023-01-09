ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Betty Boop*
3d ago

Missing since December 24th;reported missing on January 3rd;10 day gap, is alarming. Praying she is found safe.

WGAL

Police in Franklin County search for missing teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

10-year-old missing from central Pa. has been found

A 10-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found, York police said Friday. Jah’nae Cook-Jamison had last been seen Thursday evening on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the city of York, police said.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash

A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. A 17-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Williams Township near Tower City. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday along Rt. 209 and Railroad Street. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police

A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people. The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 4-10, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 4-10, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. White Rock Inc. to Gary Fitzgerald, Sandwich Lane, Guilford Township, $120,000. Rossi Realty of Chambersburg LP to Samuel Bautista Garcia, Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, $228,300. Wilma Whetstone to Brandon Pilgrim,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Camp Hill Girl Missing Since Before Christmas, Police

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing since before Christmas authorities say. NyAsia Cooley-Humphrey was last seen at her Camp Hill home on Dec. 22, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall; 135 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police

Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
