fox17.com
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Madison Wednesday evening.
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Hickman County murder suspect
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an alleged killer.
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
WSMV
Metro Police search for porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a person connected to many packages being stolen from homes in West Nashville. Alice Fair said she is too worried to order another package. In a video captured by Fair’s doorbell camera, a woman can be seen getting out...
Teen recalls fight to save friend from drowning in Robertson County creek
A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Dickson woman in wheelchair found safe
The TBI reported 67-year-old Sandra Hughes, who is in a wheelchair, has a condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
Subjects Wanted By Dickson Police in Reference to a Theft Case
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects in reference to a theft case. If you have any information, please contact Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, or you can message this page.
Crews battle overnight townhome fire in Antioch
The Nashville Fire Department said a four-story townhome on Lenox Creekside Drive caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
