wtvy.com
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums,...
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023. Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post. The majority of the damage is north of...
wdhn.com
Groundbreaking for a multi-million dollar recreation center in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A groundbreaking ceremony today on a $23 million new Enterprise Recreation Center about a quarter of a century after the idea first took root. The 64-year-old Jug Brown Center on East Lee Street was demolished by city crews. It will make way for the new, state-of-the-art facility which is expected to serve every age group.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
wtvy.com
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
wdhn.com
Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee Co. Commissioner
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey appointed a retired soldier and pastor to the vacant Coffee County District-three seat. Sonny Moore will serve out the remainder of the term previously held by Josh Carnley. In November, Carnley won his bid to replace retiring State Senator Jimmy Holley.
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
wdhn.com
School, local area affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
wdhn.com
LIST: Local power outages
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather ripping through the Wiregrass, it’s vital to know how power outages have affected the local area. Less than five customers affected by power outages. Houston County. Approximately 65 customers affected by power outages. This list will be updated when new information becomes...
wdhn.com
Coffee/Pike District Attorney has received a statewide appointment by Governor Ivey
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The District Attorney for Coffee and Pike counties is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. At his Enterprise office, Tom Anderson spoke about Governor Ivey appointing him as. Supernumerary D.A. It essentially means that he can decide whether to accept requests by. The...
wdhn.com
MFG of Alabama closing its two plants in Opp
OPP, Ala (WDHN)—This week, employees of MFG corporation’s two Opp plants got pink slips. MFG stands for Molded Fiberglass Company, and the company primarily operates the molding primary plastics business. Its two plants are located off the Opp bypass And employ around 100 workers from several wiregrass counties who customize plastic and fiberglass products.
WTVM
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools have announced a delayed start to school due to storm damage. According to Superintendent Keith Stewart, school start will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. He says he made this decision due to homes throughout the county not having electricity...
wdhn.com
Henry County plans to use COVID money to renovate jail
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County is looking to make repairs to the county jail. It’s considered ‘sub-standard’ and they originally planned to build a new one but the price came in at around 20 million dollars. In order to keep the county citizens out of...
wdhn.com
Elba’s Alvin Henderson named Class 1A Back of the Year
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Elba star running back Alvin Henderson has been named the Class 1A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. His sophomore year Henderson rushed for 2,636 yards averaging 219.7 a game. He had 46 touchdowns and averaged 13.5 yards per carry. Henderson...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
wdhn.com
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
wdhn.com
Ashford High School parting ways with head football coach
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday morning Robin Tyra, head football coach at Ashford High School, caused a stir after a Tweet of his alleged that he was no longer at the helm of the football program. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Tyra seemingly announced that he was no longer...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Imminent in Southern Barbour County
A tornado will be occurring shortly if it is not already occurring just south of Clio. Moving toward Blue Springs in southern Barbour. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama…. Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until...
