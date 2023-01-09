Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Nguyen announces ‘final run’ for Ithaca Common Council
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Ducson Nguyen is running for another term on Ithaca’s Common Council. In a statement, Nguyen says he wants to see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety, while also continuing to fight for housing and tenant protections in the city. Nguyen, who represents the 2nd Ward, says this will be his last run for that seat.
whcuradio.com
O’Mara pushes for the passing of illegal stick store legislation
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to crackdown on illegal sticker stores. He’s concerned about the distribution of illegal marijuana in the Southern Tier. O’Mara was joined Thursday by Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano in Watkins Glen to ask the...
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
whcuradio.com
Upcoming snowmobile safety certification course in Cortland County
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County business expansion aided by Restore NY Grant
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A business in Tioga County will benefit from a Restore New York Grant. With the help of TEAM Tioga, Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery in Owego was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the state towards a $3.5 million project. The owners, Stephen and Kimberly Cruty, recently purchased two historic vacant buildings in the Village with plans to expand the business, as well as provide office space and a loft apartment suite. TEAM Tioga consists of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Local Development Corporation.
whcuradio.com
Public meeting on Lansing School District Capital Project ahead of vote
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Last chance for Lansing residents to get informed about a school district project before it goes to vote. The Capital Project calls for $16,858,166 in improvements, with $10,212,294 for infrastructure and safety upgrades in school buildings, and $6,645,872 going to athletic and physical education improvements. Officials say they’ll utilize state building aid, future retirement of debt, and capital reserve funds to minimize the impact to the taxpayer. A public information meeting happens tomorrow at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The vote happens January 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District Offices.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
whcuradio.com
Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
whcuradio.com
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
cnycentral.com
B'ville School Board seeks hearing officer for superintendent termination hearing
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
