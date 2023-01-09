Read full article on original website
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio's new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it “imposes needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit...
OSHP troopers in Auglaize County recover a missing and endangered child from Michigan
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.
U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Press Release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio: CLEVELAND – In recognition of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
