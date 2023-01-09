AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO