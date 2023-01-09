Read full article on original website
Alivia Kimbrough, 4 months, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Alivia Brielle Kimbrough, the four-month-old daughter of Alicia Wright and D'Rico Kimbrough, of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 18 at noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Dan McCraw, 75, of Cadiz
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for 75 year-old Dan Sidney McCraw, Sr. of Cadiz. King's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Ferrell, 64, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 64-year-old Michael Steven Ferrell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, January 14 at 1:30pm at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Mary Elizabeth Crawford, 80, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Mary Elizabeth Epley Crawford, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday, January 16.
Charles Bailey, 73, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 73-year-old Charles Harrison Bailey, of Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Paul Sisk, 67 of Hopkinsville
A private service will be held for 67-year-old Paul “Robert” Sisk, of Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Renae Woodworth Moore, 63, of Benton
There will be no services at this time for 63-year-old Renae Woodworth Moore, of Benton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Three sons, Joe (Lori) Hadad, and Charles (Angela) Hadad, both of Pittsburgh, and Steven (Holly) Hadad;. Two brothers, Tim Woodworth of O’Fallon, Missouri and William Woodworth...
Karla Livingston, 50, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 50-year-old Karla Gilbreath Livingston of Cadiz, will be Friday, January 13 at noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 and again Friday morning at 10. Survivors.
Kathleen Roybal, 60, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 60-year-old Kathleen Roybal, of Cadiz, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Father, LeRoy Hinners of Laurens, Iowa;. Two sons, Troy Roybal of Cadiz, and Leejay Muller of...
Timmy Wright, 57, of Hopkinsville
Memorial Graveside Services for 57 year old Timmy Wright of Hopkinsville, KY will be Wednesday, January 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Wall Cemetery in Wallonia. Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Sister – Carolyn (Roger) Rector, Hopkinsville, KY. Brother – Frank Wright,...
Sanctuary Offers Considerable Update To Cadiz Rotary
You have a friend who tells you that her husband yells and puts her down constantly, telling her she is ugly, not worthy and that she could never make it on her own because she has no job and no money. The abuse isn’t physical, so she feels stuck, but she clearly needs someone to listen.
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
Brown And Craig Reaffirmed For 2023 Kentucky Historical Society Board
The Kentucky Historical Society announced its nine newly-elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board Thursday afternoon, two of which hail from west Kentucky. Jennifer Brown will, once again, serve as president. An experienced and independent journalist, she has written extensively about local history — particularly African American history. She is the founder/editor of the Hoptown Chronicle, is a former editor of the Kentucky New Era, and has previously served in governing fashion for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. She resides in Hopkinsville and is a native of Memphis.
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Two women injured in knife attack in Caldwell Co.
A Princeton man has been arrested after attacking two women with a knife. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday night at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the 100 block of H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs and discovered two females with knife wounds received during a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was at the residence when police arrived.
Janice Mason Art Museum Features New Exhibit
The Janice Mason Art Museum in Cadiz combined art and music in its newest exhibit. For the Love of Art & Music highlights the “artistic exploration of guitars, nature, and woman” and features unique art by Lynn Pesoat and Marc Beeckman. Pesoat, a lifelong artist and retired art...
Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center To Re-Open In 2023
After being closed two of the last three years, Tie-Breaker Aquatic Center will open for its 16th season on Saturday, May 27. Programs coordinator Toby Hudson announced to the News Edge that all systems were go for the water park to open Memorial Day weekend. COVID-19 restrictions by the state...
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
