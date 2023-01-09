ARTfactory and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center are excited to partner to provide the ARTful Wellness Series of art classes for youth and adults in the Manassas community. Talya Conroy, Executive Director of the ARTfactory, is humbled by the incredible support of UVA Health. “Studies show that participating in the arts can help those with depression, anxiety, and stress. Art gives people another avenue to express themselves and is something all ages and walks of life can participate in. With UVA Health’s support, the ARTfactory can continue to make a positive impact in our community and to those that may have never had to the opportunity to participate in the arts before.”

MANASSAS, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO