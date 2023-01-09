ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
CHESTER GAP, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria aims to rename three Confederate-honoring streets per year

At a City Council meeting last night (Tuesday), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson unveiled the next stage of plans to ramp up the renaming of streets that honor Confederate leaders, the Washington Post first reported. While the city has renamed the Alexandria portion of Jefferson Davis Highway and removed the Appomattox...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
VIENNA, VA
PWLiving

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Partners with ARTfactory to Support ARTful Wellness Series

ARTfactory and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center are excited to partner to provide the ARTful Wellness Series of art classes for youth and adults in the Manassas community. Talya Conroy, Executive Director of the ARTfactory, is humbled by the incredible support of UVA Health. “Studies show that participating in the arts can help those with depression, anxiety, and stress. Art gives people another avenue to express themselves and is something all ages and walks of life can participate in. With UVA Health’s support, the ARTfactory can continue to make a positive impact in our community and to those that may have never had to the opportunity to participate in the arts before.”
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

An Invitation to Prince William Chamber Day at the Capitol

Prince William Chamber of Commerce members are invited to join the Chamber for an afternoon in Richmond during the 2023 General Assembly Session. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, Chamber members will gather at the Omni Richmond Hotel to participate in Prince William Chamber Day at the Capitol. Guests will travel to the ChamberRVA’s Headquarters at 2:00 p.m. to hear Cabinet Members speak, then will spend the evening at an exclusive evening networking reception with fellow Chamber members. Tickets can be purchased by Chamber Members on the Chamber’s Website here.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

The Shape of Youth Mental Health in Northern Virginia

Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The mental health needs of Northern Virginia’s youth have increased since 2020. The 2022 Virginia School Survey of Climate and Working Conditions shows that one in ten high school students have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, while one in three have symptoms of recent clinical anxiety.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania

On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Arlington’s suspected air bag thieves accused of 11 incidents in Alexandria

Two Manassas men arrested in November for allegedly stealing air bags in Arlington are also suspected of committing 11 similar acts in Alexandria, according to police. The 43-year-old and 25-year-old suspects were arrested on Nov. 13 in Arlington and charged in connection with three airbag thefts committed that day. The suspects are also accused of 11 similar incidents in Alexandria between Aug. 25 and Oct. 31, 2022, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp grand jury presents eight true bills on Monday

A Rappahannock County Grand Jury, sitting Monday in Washington, found eight true bills against four defendants. Judge Designate Lon E. Ferris of Prince William County told the grand jury members it would be a relatively short morning, noting many times when he sat in Prince William the grand jury will meet all day and sometimes into the night meting out over 300 indictments before done. "I promise it won’t take you as long,” the judge said. At the conclusion of the grand jury the following individuals received true bills: Katelynn Renee Estes, 24, of Rixeyville: Third DWI (felony) and driving without a license (misdemeanor). The alleged incident occurred on March 22,...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia

Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.

MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
MCLEAN, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy