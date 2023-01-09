Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
NBC Washington
‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended
Dozens of Loudoun County, Virginia, transit workers are returning to the picket lines for a second day Thursday, forcing the suspension of service on some lines. Silver Line bus routes and all commuter bus routes are suspended Thursday. Here’s a full list of changes. The striking workers are demanding...
alxnow.com
Alexandria aims to rename three Confederate-honoring streets per year
At a City Council meeting last night (Tuesday), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson unveiled the next stage of plans to ramp up the renaming of streets that honor Confederate leaders, the Washington Post first reported. While the city has renamed the Alexandria portion of Jefferson Davis Highway and removed the Appomattox...
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Partners with ARTfactory to Support ARTful Wellness Series
ARTfactory and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center are excited to partner to provide the ARTful Wellness Series of art classes for youth and adults in the Manassas community. Talya Conroy, Executive Director of the ARTfactory, is humbled by the incredible support of UVA Health. “Studies show that participating in the arts can help those with depression, anxiety, and stress. Art gives people another avenue to express themselves and is something all ages and walks of life can participate in. With UVA Health’s support, the ARTfactory can continue to make a positive impact in our community and to those that may have never had to the opportunity to participate in the arts before.”
An Invitation to Prince William Chamber Day at the Capitol
Prince William Chamber of Commerce members are invited to join the Chamber for an afternoon in Richmond during the 2023 General Assembly Session. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, Chamber members will gather at the Omni Richmond Hotel to participate in Prince William Chamber Day at the Capitol. Guests will travel to the ChamberRVA’s Headquarters at 2:00 p.m. to hear Cabinet Members speak, then will spend the evening at an exclusive evening networking reception with fellow Chamber members. Tickets can be purchased by Chamber Members on the Chamber’s Website here.
The Shape of Youth Mental Health in Northern Virginia
Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The mental health needs of Northern Virginia’s youth have increased since 2020. The 2022 Virginia School Survey of Climate and Working Conditions shows that one in ten high school students have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, while one in three have symptoms of recent clinical anxiety.
fredericksburg.today
Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania
On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
Harbor Chase Changes Name to Arbor Terrace Prince William Commons
There’s a new name for senior living in Woodbridge. Arbor Terrace Prince William Commons, formerly Harbor Chase, is now under the management of The Arbor Company. The community will continue to provide assisted living, Bridges – a blend of assisted living and dementia care – and memory care support for seniors.
alxnow.com
Arlington’s suspected air bag thieves accused of 11 incidents in Alexandria
Two Manassas men arrested in November for allegedly stealing air bags in Arlington are also suspected of committing 11 similar acts in Alexandria, according to police. The 43-year-old and 25-year-old suspects were arrested on Nov. 13 in Arlington and charged in connection with three airbag thefts committed that day. The suspects are also accused of 11 similar incidents in Alexandria between Aug. 25 and Oct. 31, 2022, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
NBC Washington
Virginia Sheriff on Mission to Connect Unclaimed Remains With Families
The property room in a sheriff’s office normally holds boxes of evidence. But in Frederick County, Virginia, it’s also where the ashes of more than a dozen people are kept. The cremains have gone unclaimed after their deaths, some of them for more than a decade. It’s something...
Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero. The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two […]
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
WJLA
Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announces campaign against Loudoun Co. CA Biberaj
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj now has a primary challenger. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News reporter Nick Minock on Tuesday, Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announced she’s running against Biberaj. “I have been a local attorney for 17 years,” said Lancaster....
cbs19news
UPDATE: Critical Missing Adult alert for Prince William County resident canceled
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has issued a Critical Missing Adult Alert for a missing person from Prince William County. According to police, 59-year-old Talaat Aziz Syan was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday walking away from his home on Botsford Road in Manassas.
Rapp grand jury presents eight true bills on Monday
A Rappahannock County Grand Jury, sitting Monday in Washington, found eight true bills against four defendants. Judge Designate Lon E. Ferris of Prince William County told the grand jury members it would be a relatively short morning, noting many times when he sat in Prince William the grand jury will meet all day and sometimes into the night meting out over 300 indictments before done. "I promise it won’t take you as long,” the judge said. At the conclusion of the grand jury the following individuals received true bills: Katelynn Renee Estes, 24, of Rixeyville: Third DWI (felony) and driving without a license (misdemeanor). The alleged incident occurred on March 22,...
Inside Nova
Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia
Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.
MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
