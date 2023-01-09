Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
A law passed 30 years ago began the process of returning Native American remains and cultural items to tribes. University of Kentucky houses over 4,500 objects that haven’t been returned, a report this week showed.
