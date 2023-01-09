ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gia Giudice Celebrates 22nd Birthday In Crochet Crop Top After NYE With Family & Boyfriend Christian

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gia Giudice is feeling 22! The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter turned 22 on Sunday, Jan. 8, and celebrated at an outdoor dinner in Tulum, Mexico, where her family has been staying since before New Year’s Eve. She memorialized her birthday on Instagram by sharing a stunning photo of herself sitting at the dinner table with a sparkler in her hand and a shot glass in front of her. She smiled wide in a gorgeous sage green crop top and skirt set, which enhanced her newly acquired tan. Getting her inspiration from Taylor Swift, Gia captioned the pic, “feeling 22,” with a sparkle and cloud emojis.

Gia’s famous mother, Teresa Giudice, 50, also took to the ‘gram to celebrate her daughter’s special day. “I hope your special day is as special as you! …Nothing lights up my world more than you!” she sweetly captioned a video of Gia with the sparkler. “Wishing my sweetheart, a very happy birthday. …May all your wishes come true today and every day.” She also included a still shot from their New Year’s Eve beach party.

Teresa previously posted about the “White Party” she threw on the shoreline of Mexico on NYE a few days into the new year. She proudly shared an image of herself posing with three of the four daughters she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, plus her husband of five months, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and one of his two sons, Luis Jr. In addition to Gia, Teresa shares daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, and Gabriella, 18, with Joe. Gabriella was not present for the photo, which can be seen below.

As the title suggests, the dress code for the party was white. The men in the photo wore airy white linen pants and tops while the women looked gorgeous in white dresses. Teresa and Gia’s dresses reached the floor, while Adriana and Milania’s were short and tight. “White Party New Year’s Eve 2023,” Teresa captioned the photo.

Gia has seemingly enjoyed her time in Mexico, as she captioned one of her family pictures with, “when’s the next family vaca?” It surely also helped that her boyfriend, real estate agent Christian Carmichael, was there to celebrate. She even dedicated an entire post to pictures of just them on vacation — including from the white party and a cute pic of them sleeping on the airplane together (seen here). “just me & you,” she captioned the slideshow alongside a red heart emoji.

Gia and Christian went Instagram official in July 2020 and have been going strong ever since. However, they do keep their relationship private and don’t often post about one another.

