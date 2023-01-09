PJ Dozier talks about new opportunity with Sacramento Kings after signing 10 day contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – PJ Dozier speaks with reporters on Monday morning ahead of the game against the Orlando Magic about his 10 day contract with the Sacramento Kings, bringing a defensive mindset to a team that sorely needs it, his NBA experience already under his belt, playing in the G League this season and his familiarity with members of the team, including associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, who coached him with the Denver Nuggets.

