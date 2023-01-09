Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
Tax relief bill gets Minnesota governor's 1st signature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed his first bill of the 2023 session Thursday, legislation to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week with Democrats now controlling both chambers of the Legislature. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also expected to hit the governor’s desk soon. The tax conformity bill sailed through both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Officials said it needed to be signed into law by Friday so that tax forms and software could be updated in time for the filing season, which opens Jan. 23. “This is the way the Legislature’s supposed to work,” Walz said at a signing ceremony.
fox9.com
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin Senate leader pitches flat tax
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Senate majority leader says there is plenty of money available to reconfigure the state’s personal income tax rates. Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Friday said Wisconsin’s record $6.6 billion surplus will help get the state over the hump. “So, for sure...
patriotnewsmn.com
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
fox9.com
Landlord reaches agreement with Minneapolis to clean up run-down properties
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of complaints, the City of Minneapolis is now forcing its largest landlord of single-family homes to clean up some of its properties. A tenant rights advocacy group is calling for this major victory. The City of Minneapolis and Front Yard Residential have signed a two-year agreement that requires the corporate landlord to abide by 17 conditions, seven of which are related to property management practices.
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
willmarradio.com
Governor Walz to sign tax cut bill Thursday
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature -- bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws called "tax conformity". Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans. Democrats spotlight student loan debt, pandemic-affected businesses and filers with charitable contributions. Republicans emphasize expanding eligible expenses to college savings accounts and increasing the amount a business can provide for employee child care. But Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson says Democrats refused to reduce personal income tax rates or eliminate state income tax on Social Security benefits. Democrats have talked about possibly reducing taxes on Social Security, but not until later in the session.
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican-led committee votes to allow anti-gay conversion therapy practices
Republicans on an administrative rules committee blocked for a second time Thursday an examining board’s prohibition on the practice of conversion therapy — a discredited form of therapy that involves attempting to convince LGBTQ people to change their sexual orientation and/or gender identity — by licensed counselors, therapists and social workers.
Despite projected $17B surplus, DFL pitch payroll tax hike
(The Center Square) – Despite a projected $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Tim Walz pitched a future payroll tax hike to fund paid family and medical leave in his soon-to-be released budget plan. Walz said $1.7 billion of surplus seed money would start the program, funded in the future by a payroll tax. The DFL hold a political trifecta and say Senate File 2 is a top priority. ...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
ktoe.com
MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses
A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.
northernnewsnow.com
NLX supporters think railway project can become reality this year
DULUTH, MN -- A bill that would fund the Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger railway between Duluth and the Twin Cities, is once again on its way through the Minnesota legislature. The project has been the subject of controversy for years now, with opponents calling it a waste of...
willmarradio.com
Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session
(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
