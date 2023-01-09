Read full article on original website
IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
WATCH: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers 2023 Condition of the State
Every Iowa student would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a...
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit of victim services as she begins her new position.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Iowa Senate looking for more tax cuts in 2023
DES MOINES, IOWA — New gains in the 2022 general election have given Republicans a supermajority in both the Iowa House and Senate, assuring the party can pass whatever it likes without any input from Democrats. As WHO 13’s Zach Fisher reports, Republicans plan to use that new power to cut corporate taxes even further.
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California’s drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
Iowa DNR: Elk visits becoming more common
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More elk have been visiting western and central Iowa more frequently than in past years, Iowa officials said, and social media has been giving them widespread attention. Most of the sightings are credited to the proximity of an elk herd found in the Black...
Iowa Democrats offer prebuttal in ‘People’s Condition of the State’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to give her sixth Condition of the State address on Tuesday night, and Iowa Democrats responded ahead of the speech. Iowa Senate and House Republicans outlined their priorities on the first day of session, looking at once again passing private school vouchers, changes to the property tax code, among other issues.
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during a press conference.
Opposition mounts to IL assault weapon ban
Gun-rights supporters and Illinois sheriffs are lining up in opposition of a new statewide weapon ban signed Tuesday night by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He signed into law HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Effective immediately, it bans certain semi-automatic firearms and standard capacity magazines holding more than 12 rounds of ammunition.
Arsenal wins 2022 Army partnership award
The Rock Island Arsenal has been chosen as one of seven winners of the Department of the Army’s 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards. The award was given for its community partnership project with the city of Rock Island, a 10-year intergovernmental support agreement pertaining to water treatment and distribution system plant operations and maintenance, waste-water collection, waste-water treatment, and exterior electrical lighting maintenance, according to a Tuesday release from the Arsenal.
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
Sunsets getting later in the Quad Cities
We’re past the shortest days of the year…and things continue to trend in the right direction!. We’re gaining daylight on both ends now, with each sunrise a little earlier than the day before and each sunset a little later than the day before. This continues all the way into June.
Hy-Vee stores collecting donations to honor Betty White’s 101st birthday
In honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White’s birthday on January 17, Quad Cities’ Hy-Vee stores will collect pet food and supplies to be donated to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Humane Society of Scott County, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Additionally, the Clinton Hy-Vee store will be collecting for the Clinton Humane Society.
Near-record high in the Quad Cities!
Close, but no cigar for a record high in the Quad Cities on Wednesday…. The record (56°) was first set in 1880 and then matched back in 2012.
Iowa Film Critics announce 2022 favorites
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was chosen as 2022’s best film by the Iowa Film Critics Association. The film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and cast members Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Guan, also earned top honors from the group. Linda Cook, film critic for...
