SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO