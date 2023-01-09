Read full article on original website
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Microsoft is pulling the plug on Windows 7 support — what it means for you
Microsoft has ended its extended security updates for Windows 7, pushing users with older devices to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
The Windows Club
How to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10. Bionic Reading (invented by Renato Casutt) is an interesting method in which the most concise parts of words (called artificial fixation points) are highlighted that help to guide your eyes over the text. In simple words, the first few letters (say 2,3, etc.) or different parts of the words available in a text or paragraph are made bold (like The Windows Club) to focus on reading. So, instead of reading an entire word, your mind can remember the whole word quickly which can also be a bit helpful in speed reading.
makeuseof.com
How to Always Open Windows PowerShell as an Administrator on Windows
Are you tired of constantly clicking through dialogue boxes asking for permission to access PowerShell as an administrator? Wouldn't it be nice if you could just run this command line tool with a single click? Well, now you can.
Chrome on Android just got a major multitasking upgrade
Google Chrome's Instance Switcher feature on mobile has been reported to be coming out of Beta. This feature will allow users to have several versions of Chrome open at once.
Get the Windows 10 taskbar back on Windows 11
Get the power of Windows 11 with the functionality of Windows 10. Windows / UnsplashExplorerPatcher can bring back the old taskbar and undo other Win11 updates.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone
If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
Android phones are about to get a whole lot more personal
Google's testing a way to completely customise your interface – even if your apps don't want you to
The Windows Club
Microsoft Teams notifications not working in Windows 11/10
Are Microsoft Teams notifications not working or showing up on your Windows PC? Several Teams users have reported that they are not receiving any notifications for chat, calls, mentions, and other Teams’ new activities on their computers. The issue happens even when the notifications are enabled in Teams. Microsoft...
Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers
The Buy With Prime program rolled out last April as an invitation-only feature.
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
CNET
Where to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows
After setting up your home Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give much thought to the password because your laptop, phone and other devices are all now connected. And then one day your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, but you don't remember your password -- and you didn't write it down.
The Windows Club
Fix Network Adapter Code 31 error on Windows 11/10
If you’re experiencing network connectivity issues on your Windows 11/10 computer, and in your attempt to troubleshoot the issue, you see the Device Manager error Code 31 for the Network Adapter (Wi-Fi or Ethernet), then this post will help you resolve the issue on your system. When this Device...
The Windows Club
How to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11
If you want to learn how to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11, then this post will help you. A Microsoft account gives you access to all the apps and premium Microsoft services such as Office, Skype, Xbox Live, Bing, Outlook, etc., and lets you manage everything across multiple devices from a single place via cloud storage. With the latest upgrade Windows 11 version 22H2, a Microsoft account is required to set up a new device with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. That means you can’t even boot to the desktop unless you enter your Microsoft account credentials on a Windows 11 PC.
