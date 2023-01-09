Read full article on original website
The Average Buyer Pays More Than $500,000 For A New Rolls-Royce - And Sales Are Better Than Ever
If you think of an exclusive and correspondingly expensive manufacturer of luxury cars, you can't really ignore the Rolls-Royce brand. It would not really be surprising if the British automobile manufacturer were to appear at the top of a ranking. But even at Rolls-Royce, not everything has always been for the best. In the 1990s, the company, like the entire British automotive industry, went through a difficult phase that ultimately led to the failed takeover by the Volkswagen Group. Instead, BMW acquired the Rolls-Royce brand and dared to completely relaunch it in 1998. And since the brand has belonged to the Bavarian carmaker with the propeller logo, things have been going uphill. In 2022, Rolls-Royce not only sold more units than ever before, but the average price of a model also exceeded $500,000 for the first time.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)
The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Lamborghini set another sales record in 2022 and is sold out into 2024
Lamborghini delivered a record number of cars in 2022 as demand exceeds production. The company says it has an 18-month waiting list for new orders.
Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries
CadillacBetween the paint and the noise, you're not going to miss these cars.
That Crashed Ford Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Face Has an Amazing Back Story
Copart, commenter oi8achevy on The DriveWe thought it was a tasteless custom job. We were wrong: It was a craftily built track car that was taken from this world too soon.
Electric Cars: 4 Reasons You Should Buy One in 2023
If you still rely on controlled explosions encased in 350 pounds of metal and moving parts to get from here to there, consider this: The internal combustion engine was born in 1863; and, while it will survive its 160th birthday, it will take a big step toward extinction in 2023 as electric vehicles gobble up even more of its market share.
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year
Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
A Subway Sale Worth Billions Could Be Coming Soon
Subway is not commenting on the whispers that are getting louder.
How private images captured by a robot vacuum ended up online
Sure, robot vacuums are convenient and they make for great cat videos. But these devices — like many other “connected home” technologies — have the potential to collect a lot of data from the private setting of our homes. Images of children’s faces, the layout of...
A New Amazon Product Tells the Company Even More About You
Device touts improved personal safety, but potentially gathers lots of personal location data.
This Automaker Plans a New Charging Network for North America
A new charging network is planned to be built in several global regions, including North America by Mercedes-Benz. 400 hubs featuring 2500 chargers planned for North America by 2027, featuring 350-kW chargers. The automaker is partnering with MN8 Energy and ChargePoint for its North American network. Tesla's Supercharger network has...
Tesla Introduces Round Steering Wheel Option
After a number of car owners complained about difficulties in getting used to the yoke butterfly steering wheel,. has now quietly introduced an option for a standard round steering wheel for its Model X and Model S cars. Problems voiced by some in the community regarding the yoke include an awkward feeling at the wheel and difficulty in regaining control after slips on the road.
Microsoft Has Found Its Anti-Google Weapon
Software giant sees artificial intelligence as opportunity to challenge Alphabet's dominance in internet search.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
