If you think of an exclusive and correspondingly expensive manufacturer of luxury cars, you can't really ignore the Rolls-Royce brand. It would not really be surprising if the British automobile manufacturer were to appear at the top of a ranking. But even at Rolls-Royce, not everything has always been for the best. In the 1990s, the company, like the entire British automotive industry, went through a difficult phase that ultimately led to the failed takeover by the Volkswagen Group. Instead, BMW acquired the Rolls-Royce brand and dared to completely relaunch it in 1998. And since the brand has belonged to the Bavarian carmaker with the propeller logo, things have been going uphill. In 2022, Rolls-Royce not only sold more units than ever before, but the average price of a model also exceeded $500,000 for the first time.

3 DAYS AGO