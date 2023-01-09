A low pressure system is currently tracking eastward and will bring minor impacts to northeast Kansas tonight. Rain begins to develop late tonight and change over to snow fairly quickly, lingering into very early Thursday morning. The system should move through rather fast, which would limit the amount of precipitation. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO