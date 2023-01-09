ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK (AP) — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists...
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state...
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case

STAMFORD, Vt. (WTEN) — Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing. As part of a plea deal, Miller agreed to a...
Quick storm system arrives tonight bringing minor impacts to northeast Kansas

A low pressure system is currently tracking eastward and will bring minor impacts to northeast Kansas tonight. Rain begins to develop late tonight and change over to snow fairly quickly, lingering into very early Thursday morning. The system should move through rather fast, which would limit the amount of precipitation. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well.
