Read full article on original website
Related
'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen
Cynthia Bailey spoke out about NeNe Leakes' ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it's "unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended."The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she and Leakes have been longtime friends, describing her outspoken pal as "THE housewife" to watch."Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all, you know, Bravo's creation," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.Since then, Leakes has fallen out with Cohen, having sued the TV personality and Bravo...
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup
Watch: Tom Schwartz Responds to Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors at BravoCon 2022. Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever. E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt Claps Back After LAMH Fan Comments on His Son Not Being Able to Talk Yet
Martell Holt’s latest romance has the attention of LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt probably didn’t think that his marriage would completely fall apart on the show. However, that is exactly how things played out after Melody Shari figured out that Martell was still messing around with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry. She decided to file for divorce during the height of the pandemic. And she confirmed that Martell told her he got Arionne pregnant after she filed. So it was just confirmation to her that moving on from the marriage was the right decision. As for Martell, he has a lot of regrets about his marriage unfolding the way that it did. And while he does still have some hope that he could reconcile with Melody in the near future, the odds don’t look too great. But he has moved on to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Sheree Whitfield.
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet
NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien
When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around. It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Former Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She Cannot Provide For Her Children Amid Divorce From Sean Burke
Let me be fully transparent and confess I’m writing this article with my eyeballs rolling so far back I can see my brain. Sometimes we have toxic Real Housewives and sometimes we have problematic Real Housewives and then we have former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Braunwyn spent Seasons 14 and 15 […] The post Former Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She Cannot Provide For Her Children Amid Divorce From Sean Burke appeared first on Reality Tea.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1