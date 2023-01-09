COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s tennis will kickoff it’s 110th season this weekend when it hosts Northern Kentucky and Xavier on Sunday. The match with NKU will start at 11 a.m. followed by the match with Xavier at 3 p.m. The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes are coming off a solid fall and look poised for another title contending spring.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO