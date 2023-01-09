Read full article on original website
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season Sunday vs. NKU and Xavier
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s tennis will kickoff it’s 110th season this weekend when it hosts Northern Kentucky and Xavier on Sunday. The match with NKU will start at 11 a.m. followed by the match with Xavier at 3 p.m. The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes are coming off a solid fall and look poised for another title contending spring.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Indoor Season at Rod McCravy Memorial
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track & field team is set to begin the 2023 season at the Rod McCravy Memorial, hosted by the University of Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday. Admission and parking are both free with parking available in the Green Lot adjacent to Nutter Field House. The meet will be streamed live on SEC+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dobeš Earns Big Ten First Star Accolades
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Goalie Jakub Dobeš of the No. 8-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team has been named the Big Ten First Star of the Week after backstopping the Buckeyes to a sweep of then-No. 14/13 Michigan State last weekend. The sophomore and Montreal Canadiens draft pick allowed just one goal in the series.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Trio Named USA Lacrosse Magazine DI Preseason All-Americans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse players Marcus Hudgins, Jack Myers and Bobby Van Buren were named preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday. Myers earned a spot on the second team while Hudgins and Van Buren received honorable mention nods. Myers is set to begin...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Return Home to Host Minnesota
Fans can enjoy 50 percent off all concession items and non-alcoholic drinks from 5-6 p.m. Public parking is available off Olentangy River Rd as well as in the St. John Arena lots. Ohio State vs. Minnesota. Time:. 6:30 p.m. Venue:. Value City Arena – Columbus, Ohio. Watch: FS1. Listen:...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Jan. 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week’s six “Buckeye Spotlight” honorees include a men’s hockey player on a prodigious goal-scoring streak, a freshman women’s gymnast nearing perfection, and a women’s golfer who is starring after reuniting with her first collegiate coach. Throughout the 50th anniversary...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Clark Named MIVA Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Samuel Clark was named the first Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday after the Buckeyes opened the season 1-1 last weekend. Clark led the Buckeyes with 26 kills while hitting .400 in a 3-0 win over Central State and a 3-1 setback...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Early Enrollees Arrive on Campus, Begin Classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As the calendar flipped to 2023 and a new semester began Monday on the Ohio State campus, the Buckeyes welcomed 12 early enrollee freshmen and three transfers to its roster over the weekend. The new freshmen members of the team are:. Noah Rogers, a wide receiver...
