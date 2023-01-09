Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training

The Streetsboro Fire Department said one of its firefighters was hospitalized Monday after he collapsed during EMS training.

According to the department, firefighter Chris Fredmonsky collapsed just before noon and immediately received first aid by a doctor who was giving a presentation at the department.

Fredmonsky was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for cardiac treatment, the department said.

As of Tuesday night, he's been removed from the ventilator he was on and is now awake and was able to talk to his family and friends.

He remains in the ICU.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.