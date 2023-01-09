Read full article on original website
Related
sierranewsonline.com
Helping One Woman (HOW) to Honor Barbara Ramos
AHWAHNEE — Join Helping One Woman Oakhurst for their first dinner of 2023 when they will posthumously honor their January recipient, Barbara Ramos. Barbara is lovingly sponsored by Monica Franklin. ♥. One woman with $10 can buy another woman lunch. Ten women with $10 can buy another woman’s groceries....
sierranewsonline.com
State Route 140 Temporarily Closed in Merced River Canyon
UPDATE – State Route 140 has re-opened at 5 PM on January 10, 2023. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
Comments / 0