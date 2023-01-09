ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

thecentersquare.com

Ohio ranks low as state to raise a family

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the bottom half of states in terms of best places to raise a family, according to a recently released report. WalletHub, a personal finance website, put together the state rankings based on 51 indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability and unemployment rates. Its report said the ideal city is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation but also offers quality schools, health care and entertainment.
OHIO STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him

Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE

