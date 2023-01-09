Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Democratic coalition of attorneys general file amicus brief in two student loan debt cases
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation plan. The Democratic law enforcement officials filed the legal document in response to a pair of lawsuits that seek to prevent the initiative...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio ranks low as state to raise a family
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the bottom half of states in terms of best places to raise a family, according to a recently released report. WalletHub, a personal finance website, put together the state rankings based on 51 indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median annual family income to housing affordability and unemployment rates. Its report said the ideal city is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation but also offers quality schools, health care and entertainment.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
thecentersquare.com
Mississippi regulators approve rate hike for Entergy, defer another for Mississippi Power
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to approve some rate hikes and credit reductions for Entergy's customers in Southwest Mississippi. The three-member commission also rejected one of the increases sought by Entergy and tabled another for Mississippi Power for...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
ktalnews.com
Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
NOLA.com
One man shot near Abita Springs, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Abita Springs that left one man injured, according to a news release. A man has been taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said, but the extent of his injuries is not yet know. The shooting happened...
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police issued a Tuesday, Jan. 10 statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a trooper shooting and killing a Texas man on Dec. 8. LSP said Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, fled a traffic stop around 10:02 p.m. That triggered a high-speed chase and multiple...
