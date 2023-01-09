17 of the Best Sweater Coats and Longline Cardigans for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always love when sweater weather reemerges in our lives, but this year, we really want to make the most of it. That means expanding our collection of knits to include more than just cute pullovers and simple cardigans. We love both, of course, but sometimes leveling up with a sweater coat is key to perfecting your outfit!

You can shop 17 of our favorite sweater coats and longline cardigans below. Add anything that calls out to you to your cart. Prices start under $30!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed Anrabess sweater coat stood out to Us instantly with an unmistakably fashionable design. You'll quickly become the style icon of your community (if you aren't already)!

2. We Also Love: Love a thick knit? This cable-knit Bwogeeya cardigan is delivering on the cozy vibes. It even has a hood!

3. We Can't Forget: This totally sophisticated Anrabess sweater coat will help elevate casual outfits, or it will fit in perfectly with dressier ensembles!

4. Fluffy and Fuzzy: Bring on the warmth with this Dokotoo hoodie . It's almost impossibly soft, but it's not going to look like loungewear!

5. Poncho-Inspired: This Ceasikery tassel-hem sweater coat is a seriously refreshing find in a sea full of similar knits. You can wear it multiple ways!

6. Texturizing: This 3D Koodred knit will add some serious texture to a simple outfit, almost in the same way a patterned piece might with a repetitive print!

7. All Good in the Hood: This Goodthreads cardigan sweater reaches down to almost the knees and adds on a slouchy hood and pockets to really solidify itself as a go-to piece!

8. Waffling About: If you love the look and feel of a waffle knit, then let Us introduce you to this relaxed Merokeety open-front cardigan !

9. UGG Forever: Deal alert! We don't need to tell you how lovely and cozy UGG pieces are, but we can certainly link you to this UGG shawl cardigan while it's on sale!

10. Chic in Chevron: This fuzzy Angashion sweater features a narrow chevon print all over and is bound to collect some serious compliments!

11. Designer Deal: Want to invest in a designer piece you'll wear for years and years? Check out the deal on this Vince cardigan coat !

12. Versatile Simplicity: If you're building out a capsule wardrobe or want a few more minimalist pieces to work with, add this Qixing cardigan !

13. Best Teddy Coat: Want something heavier to keep you feeling cozy in a colder climate? Grab this Dokotoo teddy coat !

14. Slouchy Style: This Anbrabess hooded cardigan screams effortless elegance to us. So stylishly slouchy!

15. Pretty in Plaid: When you want to upgrade your look a little bit, try trading your plaid flannel for this Zesica sweater instead!

16. Pop Off: The popcorn knit on this BMJL cardigan is so nice and will fit right into snowy scenes, even if you're just stepping out for a minute to grab the mail!

17. Last but Not Least: This Auburet cardigan ties at the waist for a refined fit. It comes in 17 colors too!

