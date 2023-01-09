ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man shot outside West Toledo apartment buildling

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJXIa_0k8rYr3a00

One man was wounded Monday in a shooting that appeared to have occurred outside a West Toledo apartment building, authorities said.

Toledo police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at about 3:25 p.m. on a report of a man shot in the chest.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. His name was not immediately available, along with confirmation of where in the body the man was shot.

Police at the scene said it was unknown how many times the suspect was shot. His condition was unclear, but he was talking at the scene as police arrived along Eldora near Breezeway Drive.

The circumstances leading to the shooting have not been determined. No suspects have been identified.

Police remained at the scene late Monday afternoon as they searched for possible evidence.

Eldora Drive is north of the intersection of Douglas and Tremainsville roads.

Traffic was blocked off at Eldora and Tremainsville during the initial police response.

Since Friday, six people have been reported shot in Toledo. Two of the shootings are being investigated as homicides.

