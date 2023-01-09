Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
etvnews.com
Castle Country Community Art Show Accepting Submissions
The Prehistoric Museum at Utah State University Eastern will be accepting submissions from amateur and professional Utah based artists and artisans Feb. 23-25 for the Castle Country Community Art Show. This show is an opportunity for artists to help celebrate our local culture and engage with the broad community of Prehistoric Museum visitors.
etvnews.com
Spartans Head to Roosevelt
On Wednesday, Emery loaded the buses to meet Union on the mat. Monty Christiansen (113) dominated his contest, winning by pin in 1:25. Merritt Meccariello was the next Spartan to score six points, winning by pin in 126. In 132, Hayden Christiansen kept it going with a hard fought, 4-2...
etvnews.com
Room to Grow
Coming into the season, the Lady Dinos knew that Richfield would be tough opponent in the region. The Wildcats reaffirmed that sentiment on Tuesday when they hosted Carbon. The Dinos were a bit slow out of the gates, but managed to cut it to five by the break. Unfortunately, the slow start resurfaced in the third quarter. Richfield went on an 11-4 run in the period to go up by 12. Carbon continued to fight, but ultimately came up short 54-43.
etvnews.com
Alfred Mel Campbell
Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
etvnews.com
Dinos Edge Out Orem
Carbon had a difficult duel on Wednesday when Orem came to town. The Tigers came ready to rock as they took the first four matches. However, Carbon held its ground and started to battle back. Colin Fausett won the 144 bout, pinning his opponent in just 1:40. That kickstarted the...
etvnews.com
Learn About the Huntington and Hunter Plants
To kick off 2023, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is presenting the opportunity to learn about the Huntington and Hunter power plants. The “History of the Huntington and Hunter Power Plants” will be presented by Laren Huntsman on Thursday, Jan. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m. This will...
etvnews.com
CCEA Teacher Scholarship Christmas Social
The Carbon County Education Association (CCEA) hosted its annual Christmas social on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the newly-renovated Helper Middle School. The association held a raffle drawing for prizes assembled by CCEA members from the district’s various schools, and this year included Christmas decor and gift baskets. Every educator...
etvnews.com
The Emery County Travel Bureau Has a New Chairman
The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday. There, newly-elected commissioner Kevin Jensen introduced himself and took up the position of chairman of the board. During the meeting, the board agreed to increase its financial support of Emery County’s large events. The board then approved the...
etvnews.com
Price City Council Hosts Inaugural 2023 Meeting
As usual, the Price City Council opened its meeting on Wednesday evening with the safety seconds. This time around, Councilman Joe Christman urged caution due to the recent winter storms. He stated that with the mix of snowfall and rain, as well as the temperature fluctuation, there has been a...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
Notice is hereby given by Price River Water Users Assn., with its principal place of business in Price, UT, that the annual stockholders’ meeting will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the SEUALG building located at 375 S. Carbon Ave., Price, UT in room 123.
etvnews.com
Winter Weather Leads to Road Closure in Emery County
A winter storm blew into the Castle Valley in the second week of January, bringing caution to all. On Tuesday morning, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced a road closure in Huntington Canyon due to the weather. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) began the day with a...
etvnews.com
PUBLIC NOTICE
SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2023. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center. 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah, except the August meeting, which will be held in the Green River, Utah.
etvnews.com
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
etvnews.com
Monster Second Propels Dinos
Carbon hit the road Friday night and headed to Herriman to take on Providence Hall. A close first quarter resulted in a 16-11 Carbon advantage. The Dinos really clapped down on the Patriots in the second, allowing just three points. In the meantime, the visitors silenced the crowd with 18 points of their own to take a 20-point lead into half.
kuer.org
Springville, Utah, implements ordinance to limit driver, panhandler interactions
Springville in Utah County has implemented a new ordinance that restricts the transfer of money or goods at intersections within city limits. The city says the reason is to ease traffic congestion due rapid growth. However, there are those that feel it singles out the less fortunate. The ordinance restricts...
KSLTV
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
etvnews.com
RFP FOR AUDITORIUM CURTAINS
Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for AUDITORIUM CURTAINS. Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Locations, Measurements, Product code, and Product supplies. Please contact EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT MAINTENANCE to schedule a walkthrough, walkthroughs must be scheduled by January 25, 2023. All bidders must have completed a walkthrough with ECSD Maintenance personnel prior to the bid deadline.
etvnews.com
REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATE
Price River Water Users Association has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Canyon Fuel Company, who asserts that Share Certificate No. 6720 for 427.00 shares and Share Certificate No. 7222 for 131.56 in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that they the rightful owner of said certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Association explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.
UHP: Fatal crash blocks US Route 6 for nearly three hours
A fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 185 in Spanish Fork Canyon has led troopers to close the highway in both directions.
Police investigate man causing disturbance at Payson apartment
A man has been transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation on Monday, Jan. 9, after causing a disturbance at an apartment, according to Payson Police Department.
Comments / 0