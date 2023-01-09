Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Biden agency refuses to cite research supporting potential natural gas stove ban
The Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency mulling a natural gas stove ban, refused to share a single study that would justify its interest in the issue.
Healthline
Do Air Purifiers Actually Work?
Home air purifiers often claim to be reliable solutions for indoor air quality health concerns, but do they really clean your household air?. The short answer is yes, but only to a degree. It all depends on what you want an air purifier to do in your home and how well you match the specific air purifier to your goals.
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden...
Your Gas Stove Is Bad For Your Health. Here's What To Know.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering gas stove regulations because of their health and pollution impacts.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Federal utility chooses gas plant despite EPA concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The nation's largest public utility has decided to build a new natural gas plant despite concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency that its analysis of alternatives is faulty and that the project is at odds with President Biden's clean energy goals. Tennessee Valley...
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks
Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.
Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas
New research that links cooking with natural gas to around 12 percent of childhood asthma cases has sparked debate about the health risks of kitchen stoves, as well as calls in the United States for stepped-up regulation. A report released Monday used the same calculation to link 12 percent of childhood asthma to gas cooking in the European Union.
The US has a new pollution rule for heavy-duty trucks for the first time in 2 decades
Communities that have long borne the brunt of vehicle pollution are one step closer to breathing cleaner air after the Environmental Protection Agency finalized stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles on Tuesday. The agency’s new rule, part of its larger Clean Trucks Plan, is the first time pollution standards for...
In a first, the U.S. unveils plans to decarbonize its entire transportation sector
In what can be hailed a significant and impactful move, the U.S. Department of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency released a Blueprint on how to decarbonize the entire U.S. transport system. The strategy is hoped to cut all greenhouse emissions from the transportation sector by 2050.
EPA to Award $100M to Advance Environmental Justice
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will award $100 million in grants to projects aiming to advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately affected by environmental hazards, reports The Associated Press (AP). The grants are the largest environmental justice grants to be awarded by the EPA. Funding for the grants was established...
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Washington Examiner
Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards
A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
AOL Corp
Energy & Environment — US emissions rose in 2022: analysis
The U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions rose last year but were still below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis. Meanwhile, the chair of the Federal Reserve said it would be “inappropriate” for the bank to take on climate change, and the Environmental Protection Agency announced new funds for environmental justice.
Twitter blasts news Biden admin might ban gas stoves: Pry 'from my cold dead hands'
Twitter reacted to the news that the Biden administration may ban gas stoves due to environmental and health concerns.
Tree Hugger
There's No Gas Stove Ban But Regulations Can Reduce Indoor Air Pollution
It's #GasBanGate! The Twitterverse is agog over talk of gas stoves being banned or that they cause asthma. A favorite example: "My parents had a gas stove my entire life. Nobody got asthma. NOBODY. This is almost as idiotic as climate change. Climate changes all the time." Our post on...
