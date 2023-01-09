ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Healthline

Do Air Purifiers Actually Work?

Home air purifiers often claim to be reliable solutions for indoor air quality health concerns, but do they really clean your household air?. The short answer is yes, but only to a degree. It all depends on what you want an air purifier to do in your home and how well you match the specific air purifier to your goals.
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces $100 Million in Funding For Environmental Justice Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the funding of approximately $100 million for projects that advance environmental justice in communities that are underserved and overburdened across the country. Source: ProPublica/Youtube. This funding was made possible through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and it marks the largest amount of environmental...
The Maine Writer

EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.
AFP

Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas

New research that links cooking with natural gas to around 12 percent of childhood asthma cases has sparked debate about the health risks of kitchen stoves, as well as calls in the United States for stepped-up regulation. A report released Monday used the same calculation to link 12 percent of childhood asthma to gas cooking in the European Union.
Real Health

EPA to Award $100M to Advance Environmental Justice

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will award $100 million in grants to projects aiming to advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately affected by environmental hazards, reports The Associated Press (AP). The grants are the largest environmental justice grants to be awarded by the EPA. Funding for the grants was established...
Washington Examiner

Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards

A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
AOL Corp

Energy & Environment — US emissions rose in 2022: analysis

The U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions rose last year but were still below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis. Meanwhile, the chair of the Federal Reserve said it would be “inappropriate” for the bank to take on climate change, and the Environmental Protection Agency announced new funds for environmental justice.
