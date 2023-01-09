ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Jenkins Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season Amid ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy

Another one bites the dust. Diana Jenkins announced that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — just days after costar Lisa Rinna revealed she is also leaving the Bravo series.

“Hi everybody ... As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” Jenkins, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 9. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Jenkins, who joined the franchise in May 2022 for season 12, confirmed last month that she is expecting a rainbow baby with fiancé Asher Monroe after suffering a miscarriage. The businesswoman replied to an Instagram user at the time who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news.

“🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins wrote in the comments section of a video showing off her elaborate holiday decor.

Jenkins met Monroe, 34, while attending a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2010. After a decade of dating, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Eliyanah, in 2020. (Along with Eliyanah, the reality star shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins .)

Jenkins revealed during a June 2022 episode that she and her fiancé — who have a 15-year age gap — were officially engaged.

In a separate episode that same month, the Bosnia native opened up about experiencing a pregnancy loss after conceiving her second child with the singer.

Speaking to costar Kyle Richards , the Room 23 author revealed that she found out she was pregnant again less than six months after Eliyanah’s birth. A consultation with her doctor revealed a complication, and Jenkins had to deliver the stillborn baby in order to avoid a possibly dangerous infection.

The conversation went on to cause tension between the Halloween Ends actress, 53, and fellow castmate Sutton Stracke , who attempted to connect with Jenkins over their shared experiences.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your baby. … I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way,” the Georgia native, 51, told Jenkins during a July 2022 episode. “I’ve lost two babies.”

The American Woman producer quickly interjected, however, saying, “You’ve lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before. … I love you, but this feels like bulls—t. You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

The heated exchange went on to make headlines after not sitting well with viewers, who called out Richards’ “audacity” to not believe Stracke. The former child star attempted to clear the air via social media as the footage sparked backlash.

“When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through,” Richards wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum explained: “When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. … Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on."

After a contentious season and an appearance via Zoom during the reunion in September 2022 due to COVID-19, Jenkins alluded to her potential exit when she shared a cryptic message via Instagram. "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," she wrote alongside a sunset photo at the time, adding a waving emoji.

The philanthropist's official exit came just a few days after Rinna, who joined during season 5, announced her departure .

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna, 59, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 5. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'”

The former soap star's rep added that because her "contract was up at the end of the last season" and "taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations," both Rinna and Bravo "mutually decided" that she would not be returning to series for season 13.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to start filming soon. The show also stars Erika Jayne , Crystal Kung Minkoff , Dorit Kemsley , Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton . No official announcement had been made about which Housewives will be returning for future installments.

Comments / 4

Wilson62
4d ago

glad she gone. did bring anything to the show. hope baby is good. show needs a reboot. get rid of fake crying kyle and nasty old men erika and l will return to watch

Reply(1)
2
 

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

