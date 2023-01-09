Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
If Dmitry Bivol beats Joshua Buatsi, he’ll fight Canelo says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn plans for Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title against #1 Joshua Buatsi. If he successfully wins, he’ll face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in September. In effect, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) would have to earn the second fight with Canelo, even...
Artur Beterbiev says he’s faster for Anthony Yarde fight
By Charles Brun: Artur Beterbiev says he’s improved his hand speed for his title defense of his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde for their headliner bout on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England. Many boxing fans believe Yarde has no chance...
Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will be fighting three times in 2023, in April, July & December, against quality fighters in the heavyweight division. Hearn states that he’ll be closing a deal in 48 hours for Joshua’s April 1ast opponent, who he says is a “quality heavyweight,” who the boxing public will be “happy” with.
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Mairis Briedis wants Derek Chisora next, says he agreed
By Sam Volz: Former three-time cruiserweight champion Mairis Brieidis says he wants to fight heavyweight Derek Chisora next. Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs), who turned 38 today, says he already spoke with Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) and asked if he’d like to fight, and he says he agreed. Now whether...
George Kambosos Jr returns to ring in late April or early May
By Jim Calfa: Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr says he’s returning to the ring at the end of April or early May against a former world champion. The 29-year-old Kambosos isn’t giving any hints about who his opponent will be, but given that it’s a former world champion, that narrows it down quite a bit.
Anthony Joshua could face Jermaine Franklin on April 1st
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua could be fighting blazing fast Jermaine Franklin next on April 1st in London. This would be a risky fight for Joshua because Franklin has the talent to win. The Michigan native Franklin’s fighting style and hand speed are similar to Andy Ruiz Jr, but he...
Anthony Joshua fights Demsey McKean in April, will be trained by Derrick James
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua will be fighting Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean in April in a confidence-builder and will be trained by Derrick James as his new coach, according to Gareth A. Davies. The 32-year-old McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) is a capable heavyweight, ranked #10 WBO & #11 IBF, but...
Naoya Inoue has vacated his 118-lb titles, moving to 122 to become undisputed
By Huck Allen: Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue has officially vacated his four 118-lb titles, saying that he’s now be moving up to 122 to collect all the titles in that weight division as well. Inoue won’t be able to capture the four titles at super...
