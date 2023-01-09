ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins enters NCAA transfer portal

There will be a new starting quarterback for the UAB football team in Trent Dilfer’s first season as head coach. A source confirmed to AL.com that Dylan Hopkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3sports. Hopkins led the Blazers to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6

Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police, City of Tuscaloosa Celebrates Unveiling of New Air Patrol Hangar

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Air Patrol Division has a new hangar facility, which was provided through ELEVATE Tuscaloosa funds from the City of Tuscaloosa. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon and featured Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard, chairwoman of the public safety committee for the City of Tuscaloosa, and current and former members of TPD's air patrol division.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
