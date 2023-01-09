ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso

Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit

In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New YISD building set to open in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, producing strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday, before we quickly warm to the upper 60s this weekend. The next cold front is expected...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

No injuries reported after house fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A house fire was reported in Las Cruces on Friday. The fire was reported on Purple Sage Drive. Officials said no injuries were reported. Officials also said the fire has been put out. It's unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Community school welcomes administrator

Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
LAS CRUCES, NM
