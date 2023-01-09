Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
El Paso, January 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The San Elizario High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 12, 2023, 18:30:00. The Del Valle High School - El Paso soccer team will have a game with Canutillo High School on January 13, 2023, 08:00:00.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
El Paso & Las Cruces Have The Best Menudo In The World According to this report
Fun Fact: January is “National Menudo Month.” I know, I was also mind blown when I found out this fun fact because in my world, Menudo is a national holiday EVERY MONTH! (Especially on those mornings after a night out with friends.) In case you aren’t familiar with...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Hooters Spreading Its Wings – Location Planned in Far East El Paso
After decades with only one El Paso location, Hooters is about to spread its wings and land on the Far East. Documents filed with both the state and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show it taking over the building on Joe Battle that used to be a Cattle Baron. Hooters,...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit
In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
New YISD building set to open in December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm conditions before the next cold front arrives Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting calm conditions and slightly cooler weather Thursday, before a slow warming trend kicks in Friday. The next cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, producing strong winds and a slight chance for rain. Better rain chances are expected Tuesday, as...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, producing strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday, before we quickly warm to the upper 60s this weekend. The next cold front is expected...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
KFOX 14
Police respond to deadly crash along US 54 at Fred Wilson in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly crash on Friday afternoon in northeast El Paso has closed all northbound lanes on US 54. El Paso Police are responding to US 54 before Fred Wilson. Traffic backup is being reported. It is unknown when the lanes on the roadway will...
KFOX 14
No injuries reported after house fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A house fire was reported in Las Cruces on Friday. The fire was reported on Purple Sage Drive. Officials said no injuries were reported. Officials also said the fire has been put out. It's unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Community school welcomes administrator
Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0