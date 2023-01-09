ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police: Driver strikes pole on N. Washington Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A driver struck a utility pole on N. Washington Street in Lafayette late Wednesday, according to police. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Washington. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived the driver failed to cooperate. She said it remains unknown if he was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Is there a need for two ambulance providers in Vermilion Parish?

Representative from Global Medical, Acadian Ambulance will argue their case to police jury. On Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish police jurors are expected to hear a presentation from Acadia Ambulance and Global Medical Response on whether there is a need for two ambulance services in the parish. The two will speak...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes

The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
SCOTT, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
999ktdy.com

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
CBS 42

Residents concerned as neighborhood overtaken by squatters in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Protest planned for MLK Day

A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed. They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of...
VALLEY, AL

