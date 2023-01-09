Read full article on original website
'Ridiculous' Prince Harry Blasted For Making A Mockery Of Monarchy In 'Late Show' Trumpet Skit: 'You Are A Disgrace'
Prince Harry appears to be causing a stir everywhere he goes. After dropping his bombshell memoir, Spare, a controversial interview with the Duke of Sussex aired in the later hours, leaving many at a loss for words. During his pre-taped appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which aired...
Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama
The British public has passionate opinions about the members of the royal family. It's no secret how they feel about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has faced a slew of backlash following his exit from his royal duties and the release of his explosive memoir "Spare." Royal experts have speculated that with these two issues, paired with the bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the United Kingdom with open arms (via Express UK).
The Royals Are Spiraling Over the Possibility of the Sussexes Attending King Charles's Coronation
King Charles's coronation is going down in just a few months (May 6, to be exact), and it remains to be seen whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited. The Palace hasn't said anything about the Sussexes' invite, or lack thereof, but sources told The Sun that the couple is pretty much not welcome due to the royal family's fears that whatever they say will "end up in paperback."
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Pro-Trump social media personality Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway of the right-wing political commentary sister duo Diamond and Silk wasn't sick before she died this week and "just collapsed" suddenly "out of the blue," her friend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Wednesday. "It's very tragic because it's one of the saddest...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon is a single mom who has to choose between her best friend and a new love in "Your Place Or Mine." Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams make up two corners of this bicoastal love triangle. The tale of trading places and finding love comes from Aline Brosh McKenna,...
Grim facts about death
Slide 1 of 33: By now, you’ve probably already heard the famous Benjamin Franklin quote: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”While paying your taxes may make you wish for the sweet relief of death, the good news is death isn’t all that complicated, after all. And even if shuffling off your mortal coil doesn’t sound like the lightest of topics, humans really have perfected the art of dying. In 2012, BBC reported that about 100 billion people have died in all of the known history of people. To put that into perspective, there’s only about 7.9 billion people alive right now.With all those billions of deaths, people and society have developed a plethora of rituals and rites surrounding death. Odd and bizarre deaths have made the news, as have tragic ones. And a slew of weird and creepy facts about dying have made their rounds on the internet. But you don’t have to be on your deathbed to find this list of strange and peculiar facts about death and dying (excuse the pun) to die for. Related: These wild historic facts sound fake but aren't.
