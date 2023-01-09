ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Are Offering A $100K Reward For Info On Elnaz Hajtamiri A Year After Her Kidnapping

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police (YRP) are offering a $100K reward to anyone with information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's location a year after her abduction. On January 12, 2022, 37-year-old Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, was abducted from a residence in Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three men dressed in fake police uniforms in a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.
A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard

A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth. Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free. John Randle, the...

