Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police (YRP) are offering a $100K reward to anyone with information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's location a year after her abduction. On January 12, 2022, 37-year-old Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, was abducted from a residence in Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three men dressed in fake police uniforms in a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

1 DAY AGO