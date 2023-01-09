Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Police Are Offering A $100K Reward For Info On Elnaz Hajtamiri A Year After Her Kidnapping
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police (YRP) are offering a $100K reward to anyone with information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's location a year after her abduction. On January 12, 2022, 37-year-old Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, was abducted from a residence in Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three men dressed in fake police uniforms in a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
Narcity
Police Are Looking For An 'Armed & 'Dangerous' Suspect After A Random Stabbing In Mississauga
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following an unprovoked stabbing in Mississauga. On January 10, a man was stabbed near Hurontario Street north of John Street at around 4:40 p.m. in what police believe was a random attack, according to a press release. Police...
Narcity
A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard
A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth. Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free. John Randle, the...
Comments / 0