Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
Oklahoma football: TCU’s embarrassing loss to Georgia is highly relatable for OU
TCU took a country-style whooping from defending national champion Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night. The Oklahoma football community knows how that feels. The stunning margin of defeat handed to the No. 3 Horned Frogs was unprecedented for a game that is supposed to feature the top...
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, says Athens 'feels like home'
A few of the nation's top college football programs are hosting major recruiting talents this weekend, highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs. Among the visitors headed to Athens, however, perhaps no one could make a bigger splash than IMG Academy (Florida) star Ellis Robinson ...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Texas: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, top-shelf promos
Texas sports betting could become a reality and it could be a matter of time until legislators in the Lone Star State discuss the topic. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which calls for an amendment to the Texas Constitution and allow for Texas sports betting to be legalized. While Texas' lieutenant governor said this week that he hasn't seen the topic being discussed yet, he did not outwardly dismiss the idea of legal Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB, former 5-star recruit, reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is looking for a change of scenery. According to a report from Jake Rowe on On3 Sports, Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Singletary, formerly a 5-star recruit out of Riverside High School (Jacksonville, Florida), is expected to be pursued...
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here are the 61 Texas high school girls basketball stars tabbed 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominees
Texas led all states nationwide with 61 of the Lone Star State’s most elite high school girls basketball players earning nominations for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game, which is slated for March 28th in Houston
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project
Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
