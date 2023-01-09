Texas sports betting could become a reality and it could be a matter of time until legislators in the Lone Star State discuss the topic. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which calls for an amendment to the Texas Constitution and allow for Texas sports betting to be legalized. While Texas' lieutenant governor said this week that he hasn't seen the topic being discussed yet, he did not outwardly dismiss the idea of legal Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past.

