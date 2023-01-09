ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Taken Up Daughter Shiloh’s Love of Dancing: It’s Become ‘Part of’ My Life

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Brad Pitt has found some inspiration to discover his inner dancer after marveling at daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 's incredible dance videos .

"Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present," the actor, 59, told W magazine in their Best Performances issue published on Monday, January 9, 2023.

When asked if his newfound love of hoofing was for his new movie Babylon , Brad responded, "Just in life. I found myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Teen Daughter Shiloh's Transformation

While Brad doesn't have a particular go-to song that he dances to, he admitted, "I have a guilty pleasure. What’s the Spanish version of Jon Secada ’s thing from the ’90s? I can’t do it justice."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star seemed to be referring to Jon's smooth and sexy 1992 smash "Just Another Day." When the interviewer asked Brad to sing a few bars of the tune, he replied with a laugh, "Hell, no. I’m not going to sing. This is why I became an actor."

Brad's love of dancing is quite a surprise after previously claiming he had no aptitude towards it when gushing over 16-year-old Shiloh's viral dance videos. He previously shared a rare comment about his daughter's incredible talent after her hip hop and freestyle routines became TikTok sensations .

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on August 1, 2022. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added while joking about his lack of dancing ability.

Brad also confessed that he “loves” when his six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie “find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Shiloh first showed off her incredible dance moves in a routine to Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time” in a video that went viral via a fan TikTok account in May 2022. Subsequent posts saw her busting out to Ed Sheeran ’s single “Shivers” and Doja Cat ‘s “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack.

A source told In Touch in March 2022 that Shiloh was “really good” at dance, referring to it as “her main love right now.” The insider continued, “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,"

Brad Pitt and Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Cutest Moments in Photos

“Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder," the source added.

Most recently, Shiloh seems to have taken some style inspiration from her dad, as she sported a short buzzcut similar to the one he wore in Mr. & Mrs. Smith while out and about with her sister Zahara in Los Angeles in photos published on January 8, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

She’s Got Moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is a Talented Dancer: See Photos of Her Best Dancing Moments

She’s got moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can bust a move like there’s no tomorrow, and fans have noted that her dancing skills are incredible.  Although she is the daughter of two of Hollywood’s most famous names — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — the teen is paving her own way in the entertainment industry.  A source previously told Life & Style that...
Life and Style Weekly

From New Cuts to Colors! See the Most Iconic Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023: Photos

There have been countless iconic celebrity hair transformations throughout 2023 so far. From spicy new colors to super cool cuts, many stars proudly flaunted their new looks.  In January, several A-listers were seen rocking brand-new hairstyles, including Shawn Mendes. The Canada native appeared to have chopped off his brunette curls and opted for a fresh buzz...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Life and Style Weekly

Victoria Beckham Defends Son Brooklyn After He’s Shaded for His Cooking Skills: ‘Rare Not Raw’

Stepping in! Victoria Beckham defended her son Brooklyn Beckham after fans slammed his cooking skills when he showed off his Sunday roast.  “I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister! It’s rare people, not raw,” the former Spice Girls singer, 48, wrote on her Instagram Story with a crying laughing emoji on Thursday, January 5, while...
Life and Style Weekly

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Rang in 2023 Their Own Way! Photos of Their Celebrations

Hello, 2023! The Kardashian and Jenner family celebrated New Year’s Eve in style by enjoying their own little soirees on Saturday, December 31. The end of the year is a time of celebration for many — including the Kardashians. They all gathered together for their annual Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s home on December 24. This year was extra special because...
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy