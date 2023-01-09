ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rtands.com

BART to Launch East Bay Track Projects, Enhance Reliability

Bay Area Rapid Transit's Yellow Line in the East Bay will be the focus of significant trackway repairs come February. During the long President’s Day weekend from Feb. 18-20, 2023, BART will have crews working to replace 7,500 feet of worn rail between the Rockridge and Lafayette stations. The yellow line is BART’s busiest line, according to the agency.
sfbayview.com

From the bottom: Interview with Lewi Bo

Lewi Bo, aka LB Stay Keyed, is an independent rap artist from the trenches of Campbell Village in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland, California. I remember riding the AC Transit and seeing advertisement artwork on the bus stops everywhere I went. His marketing and promotion hustle is impeccable.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

West Berkeley maintenance hole overflowed with sewage on New Year’s Eve

Under normal conditions, flush your toilet and the bowl contents travel through a series of underground pipes to a water treatment facility for sanitizing. Same with dirty dishwater. But enter recent robust rainfalls and some unusual things are happening with sewage, including in Berkeley. A maintenance hole at Page and...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

We mapped all Berkeley’s storm-related 311 calls since Christmas

As heavy rainfall continues to pummel the state, Berkeley residents are feeling the effects of the deluge. We tracked the calls for service made by Berkeley residents to the city’s non-emergency 311 number for issues relating to the storm. Since Dec. 25, the city has received 400 calls for...
BERKELEY, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire

(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage

One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy