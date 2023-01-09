ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a showdown with the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and even though history is on their side in this matchup, things are not looking too good for the team at the quarterback position. It was reported that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is facing “an uphill Read more... The post Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens are fine with Lamar Jackson playing at less than 100 percent; is Lamar?

On Wednesday, the short version from Ravens coach John Harbaugh regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson and his injured knee went like this: “No updates at this time.”. The longer version was more nuanced and revealing as to the current potential push-and-pull between franchise and franchise quarterback who has yet to sign a franchise-quarterback contract.
BALTIMORE, MD

