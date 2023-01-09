Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
'Sunday Night Football' producer: Cris Collinsworth's Bengals history may be showcased
Rob Hyland, who just completed his first NFL regular season as coordinating producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," will produce Cincinnati's AFC Wild Card Round game against Baltimore on Sunday night. Not including last year's Super Bowl, it will be the fifth Bengals' playoff game presented by NBC Sports since...
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a showdown with the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and even though history is on their side in this matchup, things are not looking too good for the team at the quarterback position. It was reported that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is facing “an uphill Read more... The post Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens are fine with Lamar Jackson playing at less than 100 percent; is Lamar?
On Wednesday, the short version from Ravens coach John Harbaugh regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson and his injured knee went like this: “No updates at this time.”. The longer version was more nuanced and revealing as to the current potential push-and-pull between franchise and franchise quarterback who has yet to sign a franchise-quarterback contract.
Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.
