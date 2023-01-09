There is plenty of opportunity for criticism of any elected official. But occasionally, there is also a time for celebration. Yesterday was Governor Jared Polis’ Inauguration for his second term, which he won by 20 points against Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl. Colorado Democrats currently have a supermajority at the State level. Coloradoans are showing they value progress, inclusivity, equity, and individual freedoms. In today’s political landscape, Democrats seem to be representing those values for Coloradoans far more than their Republican peers, whose platform includes banning abortions, restricting voting rights, less gun control, and tax breaks for the wealthy. That does not even include the numerous investigations many GOP members are under.

