Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
techaiapp.com
New APT Dark Pink Hits Asia-Pacific, Europe With Spear Phishing Tactics
A new advanced persistent threat (APT) group dubbed ‘Dark Pink’ by Group-IB (and ‘Saaiwc Group’ by Chinese cybersecurity researchers) has been spotted targeting various entities across Asia-Pacific and Europe, mainly with spear phishing techniques. According to a new advisory published by Group-IB earlier today, Dark Pink...
Comments / 0