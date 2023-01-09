NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO