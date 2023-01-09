Read full article on original website
Dry Weekend Ahead; Chilly Nights/Cool Days
COLD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 30s across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with clouds and a few light snow flurries. The sun is out across Southwest Alabama, where some spots have reached 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s in most spots.
Windy Day Ahead With Strong To Severe Storms Possible
RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are forming across Mississippi just before daybreak ahead of a cold front. Storms will enter West Alabama shortly, then progressing through the rest of the state during the day. SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of Central and...
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama gardener alert: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?
The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, wasn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below – including one of the coldest Christmases in decades – caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across the state. The event has many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from the historic cold blast.
Tornado Threat Focused on SE Corner of Central Alabama for the Next Hour or Two
The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 22 continues. SUMMARY… The tornado threat across southeast Alabama into southwest Georgia will be focused ahead of a long-lived supercell that has a history of producing at least one tornado. DISCUSSION… A long-lived supercell across southeast AL has persisted over the past...
Strong Storms Return To Alabama Tomorrow; Much Colder Friday
MILD DAY AHEAD: We project a high in the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds; the average high for Birmingham on January 11 is 54. Most of the state will be dry, but a few widely scattered showers could show up along the Gulf Coast this afternoon.
Windy, Stormy Day Tomorrow; Much Colder Friday
THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is mostly sunny across South Alabama this afternoon, where temperatures are now in the mid 70s. Clouds are keeping temperatures mostly in the 60s over the northern half of the state. We note a few isolated showers near the Gulf Coast, but the weather is dry elsewhere. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the 55-62 degree range.
Alabama Update at 2 p.m.: New Tornado Warning to the Georgia Line
We still have a large and extremely damaging tornado moving into Chamber County well south of Wadley. The storm had looked like it was weakening a bit, but now it is ramping up again. A tornado emergency continues for Tallapoosa County until 2:30 p.m. A new tornado warning was just...
Tornado Watch Update: HUN Cancels Watch for Western Half of the Tennessee Valley
NWS Huntsville cancels the Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties in the Tennessee Valley as the threat of severe weather has ended. The watch continues until 1 pm for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather.
954 am: Mesoscale Update from the SPC
Instability is present in sufficient amounts and the wind shear is more than ample for the storms across West Central Alabama. The storm just northeast of Eutaw shows very strong rotation and could produce a tornado at any time. I would expect this and other storms coming out of eastern Missisispi to be capable of producing tornadoes for the next couple of hours at least.
Severe Threat Has Ended for Today; Last Few Counties in Tornado Watch Cancelled
NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.
Update on the Tornado Watches
The various tornado watches continue until late afternoon or early evening across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. We will keep you posted as counties are cleared from the watches. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The...
Radar Update at 7:35 a.m.: Strong Storms Advancing Across Mississippi, Northwest Alabama
We are off and running this morning with our severe weather situation for Alabama. The SPC has much of Alabama in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for today into this evening and a large chunk of the northeastern and Central portions of the state in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) as well.
NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of Marshall, Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties until 930 am
This warning is for the storm that came out of Winston County earlier and produced confirmed tornado damage near Delmar. It is the southern of the two severe thunderstorm warning polygons. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northwestern Marshall County in...
New Tornado Watch for East & Southeast Portions of Central Alabama Until 7 pm
The SPC & NWS Birmingham has issued a new Tornado Watch until 7 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Scott Martin is an operational meteorologist, professional...
Wind Advisories Extended to 9 pm Tonight
Both NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have extended the Wind Advisories in time until 9 pm tonight as the threat of gusty winds will continue later into the evening. Tennessee Valley (NWS Huntsville) counties: Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan. Central Alabama (NWS Birmingham)...
NEW Tornado Watch for South & Southwestern Portions of Central AL Until 5 pm
NWS Birmingham and the SPC has issued a Tornado Watch effective immediately until 5 pm this evening for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo, & Montgomery. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Scott Martin is an operational meteorologist, professional...
Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of St. Clair, Talladega Co. Until 12:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. South central St. Clair County in central Alabama…. * At 1138 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westover, or. 7 miles east of Chelsea, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…Golf ball size...
Wind Advisory Issued for Much of Central Alabama on Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY effective from 6 am Thursday morning to 6 pm Thursday evening for most counties in Central Alabama. Those counties are:. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa.
