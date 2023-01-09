ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
longisland.com

New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

The ranks of active anglers have thinned substantially since the beginning of the year, leaving only the diehards out there chasing fish. Striped bass, blackfish and freshwater species remain the prime targets. Blackfishing has been the most active but a bit up and down, hot one day and cold the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

Trooper struck while responding to crash on Garden State Parkway

A New Jersey state trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a separate crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Lakewood. The trooper was responding to a separate multivehicle crash in the area when they were hit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy