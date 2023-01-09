Read full article on original website
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
New Jersey: Judge Preserves Right To Expanded Conceal Gun Carry
The United States Supreme Court previously determined that the right to carry a concealed weapon could not be infringed by the states … as some had been doing for many years. This didn’t stop Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey from trying to restrict this Constitutionally provided right to hear arms … even the Supreme Court decision.
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
Stop charging suppliers for NJ heroin deaths (Opinion)
A sad and tragic case from 2017 was the subject of nj.com’s in depth look at New Jersey’s strict liability for drug induced death law. Then 32, Shannon McGuigan was friends with a 26-year-old woman. Both were addicted to heroin. The younger woman was sick from withdrawal and...
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
Marine Corps Vet From NJ Admits Defrauding VA Out Of $119,000, Threatening Agent
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from New Jersey admitted that he threatened to harm a federal agent after defrauding the VA out of $118,979 in disability benefits, authorities said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, lied when he claimed that he'd suffered PTSD from active-duty service that included having to recover human remains...
5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
longisland.com
New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence
The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
Murphy’s shameful omission in State of the State address (Opinion)
If you’re not paying attention, Phil Murphy can look like an aww shucks kind of great guy. If you ARE paying attention, he looks like a snake in the grass. Especially if you think omission is as bad as a lie. During Tuesday’s State of the State address he...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
State diverted $2B from clean energy fund to NJ Transit, other needs, report finds
N.J. officials diverted $2 billion since 2010 from a clean energy fund to other things, prompting critics to call for an end to the practice. The post State diverted $2B from clean energy fund to NJ Transit, other needs, report finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water
The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
The ranks of active anglers have thinned substantially since the beginning of the year, leaving only the diehards out there chasing fish. Striped bass, blackfish and freshwater species remain the prime targets. Blackfishing has been the most active but a bit up and down, hot one day and cold the...
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
Liquor, taxes, guns: Lots of questions after NJ's State of the State for 'Ask Governor Murphy'
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Senate President Nicholas Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, second right, before he delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton. The governor returns to WNYC at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the monthly call-in show. [ more › ]
News 12
Trooper struck while responding to crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey state trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a separate crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Lakewood. The trooper was responding to a separate multivehicle crash in the area when they were hit.
