Newport News, VA

The Week

Mother of 6-year-old suspect who shot his teacher could face charges, police say

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school could be facing criminal charges, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Tuesday.  "I think that is certainly a possibility," Drew told CNN This Morning. "We need to check with the school system on any behavioral issues they might have and put those together. ... At the end of the day, when that's all compiled together and the facts and what the law supports, the Commonwealth's attorney will make the decision if there are any charges [for the mother]." Newport News made national headlines last week when police...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRAL

Police: Mom bought gun used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher

New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother. New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

CBS News

