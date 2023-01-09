The mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school could be facing criminal charges, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Tuesday. "I think that is certainly a possibility," Drew told CNN This Morning. "We need to check with the school system on any behavioral issues they might have and put those together. ... At the end of the day, when that's all compiled together and the facts and what the law supports, the Commonwealth's attorney will make the decision if there are any charges [for the mother]." Newport News made national headlines last week when police...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO