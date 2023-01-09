Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Mother of 6-year-old suspect who shot his teacher could face charges, police say
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school could be facing criminal charges, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Tuesday. "I think that is certainly a possibility," Drew told CNN This Morning. "We need to check with the school system on any behavioral issues they might have and put those together. ... At the end of the day, when that's all compiled together and the facts and what the law supports, the Commonwealth's attorney will make the decision if there are any charges [for the mother]." Newport News made national headlines last week when police...
Chesapeake toddler killed after being hit by mother's car: Police
Chesapeake police are investigating after they say a toddler ran out and was struck by his mother's vehicle.
Virginia parents of 6-year-old suspected school shooter could face charges: expert
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher will likely not face charges, according to experts. However, the parent's of the boy could under gun safety laws.
WRAL
Police: Mom bought gun used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher
New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother. New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother.
VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for 35-year-old Darius A. Jones in connection to the December homicide of a 5-year-old boy in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road, saying Monday he faces several charges in connection to it. The charges Jones faces includes possession with intent to...
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Second suspect arrested in deadly 2022 shooting in Suffolk
Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that occurred in March 2022.
Newport News school shooting: 6-year-old's mom bought gun legally; boy put it in backpack, brought to class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old student took a handgun from his home, put it in his backpack and brought it to his Newport News, Virginia, elementary school where he allegedly shot and injured a teacher, according to police. Police have interviewed the 6-year-old and his mother in the...
Suspect wanted after woman struck by car, taken to hospital in Norfolk: Police
On January 1, around 4:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely
A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.
CBS News
588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7