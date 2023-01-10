Vipers split Friday games with Granville Central

HENDERSON — The Vance County Vipers split a varsity doubleheader with Granville Central on Friday, with the winning team in each case coming out on top after fending off a fourth-quarter rally after dominating the first half.

The Vance girls won their game 58-54, helped by a team-leading 21-point night from junior guard Ja’Kiyah Evans. She secured the game in the fourth with a tough bucket, finishing through contact off a drive from the left wing.