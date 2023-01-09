With the Eagles grabbing the number one spot the road to the big game for the NFC will go through Philadelphia. For now, let’s look at the wild card matchups in the NFC. These two division foes faced off against each other twice in the regular season and both games it was the 49ers that came out on top. The Niners blew out the Seahawks in the first meeting despite losing quarterback Trey Lance that game. In the second game the Niners held a good lead until a Noah Fant touchdown bought Seattle within eight points with 3:35 left in the game.

