Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
NFC Wild Card Playoffs Breakdown & Prediction
With the Eagles grabbing the number one spot the road to the big game for the NFC will go through Philadelphia. For now, let’s look at the wild card matchups in the NFC. These two division foes faced off against each other twice in the regular season and both games it was the 49ers that came out on top. The Niners blew out the Seahawks in the first meeting despite losing quarterback Trey Lance that game. In the second game the Niners held a good lead until a Noah Fant touchdown bought Seattle within eight points with 3:35 left in the game.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Giants Look for Vengeance Against Vikings in Return to Playoffs
It has been six long, grueling years since the New York Giants last appeared in the playoffs. The last time Big Blue was in this position, Odell Beckham Jr. and a group of Giants receivers that included Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard, were involved in the now infamous boat photo that served as a precursor of things to come days later when the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in the Wild Card round.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Jets Part Ways with O.C. Mike LaFleur
The New York Jets and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur have parted ways. After an inconsistent 2022 season, highlighted by Gang Green’s inability to develop quarterback Zach Wilson, LaFleur will not return in 2023. According to multiple reports several teams had reached about LaFleur’s availability leading to New York to...
Comments / 0