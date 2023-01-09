Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway hit 'Hadestown' makes Atlanta debut
ATLANTA - One of the biggest hits in recent Broadway history is making its Atlanta debut this week — and only Good Day Atlanta is going backstage to chat with the talented musicians helping to make "Hadestown" the hottest ticket in town!. The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Hadestown" opened at...
AccessAtlanta
The ultimate guide to celebrating the Lunar New Year in Atlanta
Get ready to ring in the Lunar New Year (also known as Chinese New Year) in Atlanta! Starting Jan. 22, we’ll be kicking off the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of longevity, positivity, and all things clever and witty. And with our ultimate guide, you’ll discover the best festivals, “fire” breathing dragons, yummy food and arts and crafts market.
secretatlanta.co
23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist
Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
tourcounsel.com
Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia
The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season at Fox Theatre announced: How to secure tickets
ATLANTA - Broadway in Atlanta has rolled out its list of shows for its 2023-2024 season at the Fox Theatre, and FOX 5 has the details on what you need to know to enjoy it. There are plenty of ways to get tickets, including an option being introduced for the very first time.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023. The 39-year-old rapper from Atlanta expressed his gratitude to fans in Houston on Sunday after a sold-out show on the opening night of his “One Big Party Tour”.
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Atlanta 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Atlanta 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
juxtapoz.com
Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida
"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
AccessAtlanta
Score a home run of fun at free Braves Fest this month
The Atlanta Braves are excited to welcome fans back to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the highly-anticipated annual Braves Fest weekend, happening on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. This event is not only a great opportunity to get closer to your favorite team, but it also benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation, making it a win-win for everyone.
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
Comments / 0