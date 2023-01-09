ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonny Dykes could become rare ex-Cal football coach to win national title

By By Paul Ladewski, Examiner staff
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
Over his four seasons in Berkeley, Dykes finished with 19 wins, 30 losses, and one bowl game appearance. By Paul Ladewski

Nearly six years to the day after being fired by Cal, Sonny Dykes is on the verge of college football immortality.

Dykes, in his debut season as head football coach at Texas Christian University, has defied the odds and led the Horned Frogs within one win of the national title. TCU faces reigning champions Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday evening, with a chance to cap an improbable season with the sport's biggest prize.

Dykes, who was head coach at Cal for four seasons from 2013 to 2016, could join the short list of Golden Bear head coaches to win the college football national championship, whether while at the helm in Berkeley or a different school.

According to College Football Reference, if TCU can pull off the upset, Dykes would become only the third Cal football head coach, out of their 34 all-time, to win the national championship and the first since Stub Allison led the Bears to the 1937 title.

Sixteen men, including Dykes, have coached at Strawberry Canyon in the 86 years since and none have won a college football national championship ring as a head coach.

Besides Allison, the only other champion Cal football head coach is Andy Smith, who led the school to four national titles in a row from 1920 to 1923.

Dykes would be the first former Cal football head coach to win a national championship while head coach at a different school.

Dykes was hired as the school’s 33rd head coach in 2013, succeeding its all-time winningest coach Jeff Tedford. Over his four seasons in Berkeley, Dykes finished with 19 wins, 30 losses, and one bowl game appearance (the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl, which Cal won 55-36 over Air Force). He notably recruited and coached future number overall pick Jared Goff, who remains Cal’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Dykes was fired by the university on Jan. 8, 2017. Athletic Director Mike Williams cited the school “needed a change of direction for the good of our student-athletes and our program” and he wanted “someone who is committed to the university long term.”

Justin Wilcox has served as head coach of the Golden Bears in the six years since, accumulating a record of 22-23.

After he was dismissed by Cal, Dykes served as an offensive analyst for TCU in 2018 and head coach of Southern Methodist University from 2019 to 2021 before returning to TCU this season when he was hired as head coach.

The Horned Frogs entered the year as 200-to-1 underdogs to win the national championship, according to the Action Network . Now, after winning 13 games, many of which, including their playoff semifinal win over Michigan, ended with heart stopping finishes, the team is one more shocking upset away from a national title.

Georgia, the heavy preseason favorite to win the championship, enters the title game as a 13 point favorite over TCU.

The national championship kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood at 4:30 p.m.

More
