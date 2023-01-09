Read full article on original website
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
KUOW
'It is not too late': GOP responds to Inslee's 2023 State-of-the-State address
Washington's Republicans and Democrats may agree on which issues and challenges are most urgent in the state, but if there was one point made clear in the GOP response to Gov. Jay Inslee's State-of-the-State address Tuesday, they don't agree on what to do about them. The address focused on a...
Chronicle
Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’
Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.
theorcasonian.com
The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group recommends improvements to Washington state’s taxes
OLYMPIA, Wash. The Tax Structure Work Group (TSWG) announced its recommendations for improving Washington state’s taxes after four years of studies and community engagement. This bipartisan group of legislators and policymakers provided a recommendation to the Legislature to replace the state’s business and occupation tax (B&O tax) with a margin tax. In addition, the TSWG recommended that local governments have the ability to change the 1% property tax limit factor to a new factor tied to population growth and inflation.
Backyard family burial legislation introduced to WA House floor
Why spend thousands at a local cemetery – when you can bury your loved ones in your own backyard? With the Washington Legislative session now in full swing, new laws are being proposed to allow people to bury relatives in their backyard. House Republican representative Jim Walsh sponsored House...
Chronicle
'Doubling Down on Failure': Freedom Caucus Criticizes Inslee’s $4B Request for Homelessness
Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a budget putting $4 billion toward increasing the stock of housing in Washington, a move that will need to be approved by the Legislature and voters before being implemented. Over the following decade, the expenditure would add tens of thousands of housing units in the...
The Stranger
Washington's Next Police Reform Battle
Police reform is back on the menu in Olympia. As they signaled during the midterms, police lobbyists–with the help of their friends in TV news–will likely spend much of their energy this year trying to convince lawmakers to loosen restrictions on deadly car chases. But it looks like Democrats, who increased the size of their majorities in the State House even after the GOP spent boatloads of cash blaming the party for rising crime, aren’t having it—for now, at least.
DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28
(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
The Stranger
Washington Takes Aim at the Gun Industry
In his State-of-the-State address on Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee told state legislators to act with “decisiveness, ambition, and audacity” this year on his agenda to create a Washington where our “schools are safe from gun violence.”. To help move the state closer to that ideal, he identified...
Gun control legislation in Olympia causes debate over how to best prevent gun violence in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Both Republicans and Democrats in Olympia agree that gun violence is a problem in Washington. But what they do not agree on, is how to fix it. “You have to give the police the ability to enforce the law on this gang violence,” said Republican Senator Phil Fortunato during a press conference he hosted Wednesday about gun and police legislation.
Chronicle
State Rep. Jim Walsh Proposes Constitutional Amendment Creating California-Style Property Tax Cap
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R–Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday proposing a constitutional amendment creating a cap on property taxes similar to California’s “Prop 13” law. Under the proposal, property taxes on owner-occupied primary residences would be based on the purchase price when the owner-occupier purchased...
This is More Common in Tri-Cities, and Washington, Than You Think
Today is one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of days marked on the calendar for us to make a note. Many of these days are to celebrate certain foods, items, or inventions. Some, like today, are meant to raise awareness about an issue that is arguably the biggest issue you don't hear enough about... today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage
The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
publicnewsservice.org
WA Bill Addresses Understaffing for Nurses at 'Breaking Point'
Nurses are describing bleak conditions because of understaffing in Washington state hospitals, and a bill introduced in Olympia aims to address it. The so-called "Safe Staffing Standards" legislation would set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals. Dana Robison, registered nurse in labor and delivery in Everett, who has been a nurse...
Op-Ed: Dems Miss Big Picture With Tax Break for Certain Media
Tuesday, several Democratic legislators, and WA State AG Bob Ferguson (who supports the bills) said they want to pass legislation waiving the Business and Occupation Taxes for newspapers, and other "qualified" media. This legislation shows how far in the dark they are. Senate Bill 5199 and House Bill 1206 would...
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
q13fox.com
Effort to roll back changes to police pursuit laws in Washington state
Washington Rep. Eric Robertson (R) has proposed House Bill 1053 is asking for the public’s help to garner support for his bill to roll back the police pursuit law changes made in 2021. As it stands now, the law prohibits officers from pursuing car theft suspects unless they have...
NEWStalk 870
