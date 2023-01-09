ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

gigharbornow.org

Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans

Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’

Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group recommends improvements to Washington state’s taxes

OLYMPIA, Wash. The Tax Structure Work Group (TSWG) announced its recommendations for improving Washington state’s taxes after four years of studies and community engagement. This bipartisan group of legislators and policymakers provided a recommendation to the Legislature to replace the state’s business and occupation tax (B&O tax) with a margin tax. In addition, the TSWG recommended that local governments have the ability to change the 1% property tax limit factor to a new factor tied to population growth and inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington's Next Police Reform Battle

Police reform is back on the menu in Olympia. As they signaled during the midterms, police lobbyists–with the help of their friends in TV news–will likely spend much of their energy this year trying to convince lawmakers to loosen restrictions on deadly car chases. But it looks like Democrats, who increased the size of their majorities in the State House even after the GOP spent boatloads of cash blaming the party for rising crime, aren’t having it—for now, at least.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28

(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington Takes Aim at the Gun Industry

In his State-of-the-State address on Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee told state legislators to act with “decisiveness, ambition, and audacity” this year on his agenda to create a Washington where our “schools are safe from gun violence.”. To help move the state closer to that ideal, he identified...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Gun control legislation in Olympia causes debate over how to best prevent gun violence in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Both Republicans and Democrats in Olympia agree that gun violence is a problem in Washington. But what they do not agree on, is how to fix it. “You have to give the police the ability to enforce the law on this gang violence,” said Republican Senator Phil Fortunato during a press conference he hosted Wednesday about gun and police legislation.
OLYMPIA, WA
publicnewsservice.org

WA Bill Addresses Understaffing for Nurses at 'Breaking Point'

Nurses are describing bleak conditions because of understaffing in Washington state hospitals, and a bill introduced in Olympia aims to address it. The so-called "Safe Staffing Standards" legislation would set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals. Dana Robison, registered nurse in labor and delivery in Everett, who has been a nurse...
WASHINGTON STATE
