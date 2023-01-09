Police reform is back on the menu in Olympia. As they signaled during the midterms, police lobbyists–with the help of their friends in TV news–will likely spend much of their energy this year trying to convince lawmakers to loosen restrictions on deadly car chases. But it looks like Democrats, who increased the size of their majorities in the State House even after the GOP spent boatloads of cash blaming the party for rising crime, aren’t having it—for now, at least.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO