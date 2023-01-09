COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Rebecca “Becky” D’Anne Rogers, 71, of Colton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Pastor Lottie Taylor celebrant. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Becky passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

COLTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO