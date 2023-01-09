ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Ellen DeGeneres’ 2012 Taylor Swift Interview About Singer’s Dating Life ‘So F—ked Up’: ‘She’s Literally Begging Her to Stop’

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Now she’s got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski slammed Ellen DeGeneres ’ resurfaced 2012 interview with Taylor Swift , and the model held nothing back in her reaction.

“This is so f–ked up,” Ratajkowski, 31, recently wrote via TikTok, per Page Six , alongside a clip of the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, being questioned by DeGeneres, 64, on her talk show 10 years ago. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” (The video appears to have since been deleted.)

In the interview, the Finding Dory actress showed Swift a slideshow of men she had been linked to over the years, asking the Grammy Award-winning artist to ring a bell if she dated whichever star next flashed across the screen.

Swift, who told DeGeneres, “I don’t want to [do it],” claimed that if she participated, she’d get “angry emails” from the men she supposedly romanced.

“Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself,” Swift, who has been linked to A-listers including Harry Styles , Joe Jonas , Calvin Harris and more, begged in the video. “Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being.” In pleading with the host to stop, the “Happiness” singer told DeGeneres she wanted to hold onto “the one shred of dignity that I have.”

The Folklore songstress — who has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016 — has long hit back at “sexist” claims surrounding her love life, which she frequently writes about in her music.

“You’re gonna have people who are gonna say, ‘Oh, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,’ and I think frankly that’s a very sexist angle to take,” the Pennsylvania native told Australia’s 2Day FM in 2014. “No one says that about Ed Sheeran , no one says that about Bruno Mars – they’re all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life … and no one raises a red flag there.”

Swift appeared to address the Ellen appearance specifically in a 2020 Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe , which also appeared in the since-deleted TikTok.

“When I was like, 23, people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," she told the radio host.

Ratajkowski, for her part, got candid about her negative feelings toward dating during the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her “High Low” podcast.

“I said to my girlfriend, ‘ I feel like I attract the worst men ,’” the Gone Girl actress, who split from Pete Davidson in December 2022 after two months of dating, posited on the podcast. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘F—k.’ Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

