ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ian Somerhalder: ‘Gift of Life and Love’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt6to_0k8qnu6J00
Reed and Somerhalder at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, January 2020. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Party of four! Nikki Reed is pregnant with her and husband Ian Somerhalder 's second child.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Which Stars Are Expecting

Read article

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 9. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

The Louisiana native — who married the Twilight actress, 34, in 2015 — shared a picture he took of his wife holding onto their daughter, Bodhi, 5, to share the news. Reed caressed her growing baby bump in the snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcL39_0k8qnu6J00
Reed and Somerhalder at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, February 2020. David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

“Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!” Somerhalder continued. “When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful …”

The Brother’s Bond Bourbon co-owner concluded: “All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timline

Read article

The BaYou with Love designer shared the joyful news in a social media post of her own on Monday, writing, “2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

Reed noted that she has “very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” which is why she doesn’t post a lot about her and Somerhalder’s daughter.

She added: “Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :).”

One month before confirmed her pregnancy, the Thirteen actress gushed over her husband on his birthday.

“People often ask me how it is you do what you do, and I always say the only word that makes sense to describe it is m a g i c. You carry a magic with you that allows all of these ideas to blossom and bloom,” Reed wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “You can make a painting come to life just by talking about it, or bourbon turn to gold just by touching it. Well that plus never missing a single work day for your company since it was born, hundreds of flights and unparalleled commitment.”

'The Vampire Diaries' Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

Read article

The creative director for Loci, who welcomed Bodhi with Somerhalder in July 2017 , added: “My wish for you this year is that you continue to find fulfillment in all you are doing. That you find peace amidst the chaos, and your other dream of slowing down with your feet on the ground inches closer with every step you take. You deserve that. You have earned that.”

That same month, Somerhalder sang his wife’s praises as he got ready to ring in the new year at home.

“I have to take a moment to thank this human being right here next to me for being the wind beneath my wings giving me the lift to build @brothersbondbourbon at breakneck speed and connect with all of you around this entire country and Canada,” the Lost alum wrote via social media on December 13, referring to the expansion of his and Paul Wesley ’s bourbon company. “Nik, you have worked tirelessly to hold the fort down while I’m gone and I don’t know how I can ever thank you enough.”

He concluded: “You blow my mind how you do it all … Love, Ian❤️.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
AOL Corp

Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling

As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them

One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
BET

JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!

JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More

A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
UTAH STATE
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

281K+
Followers
26K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy