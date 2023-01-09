Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
MLB
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
MLB
Oberg, 2018 WC hero, joins Rox's front office
DENVER -- Scott Oberg, a key right-hander in the Rockies’ bullpen before multiple bouts with thoracic outlet syndrome kept him off the field for good after the 2019 season, announced Tuesday that he will end his comeback attempt and accept a part-time position with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations.
MLB
Here's how the Twins landed Correa ... again
MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn’t the first deal to which Carlos Correa agreed this offseason -- but it was the last one, and the one that stuck. And as far as the Twins are concerned, that’s all that matters. When Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey first learned,...
MLB
Before Correa, 12 blockbuster deals that almost happened
In one of the wildest free-agent sagas we've ever seen, star shortstop Carlos Correa nearly signed megadeals north of $300 million with the Giants and the Mets before ultimately inking a six-year deal with the Twins. The Correa contract marathon got us thinking: What other blockbuster deals, whether via free...
MLB
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have unconditionally released right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who recently finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The transaction comes one week after Bauer was designated for assignment by the...
MLB
Correa's long, winding free agency leads back to Twins
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey remembers calling Carlos Correa to say goodbye. News had just broken that the star shortstop, who spent the 2022 season with Minnesota, had agreed to a megadeal to play elsewhere, so Falvey wanted to wish him well. “It was an emotional conversation,” Falvey...
MLB
Here's what Hill brings to the Bucs' rotation
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates added several veterans to supplement their young core this offseason. Carlos Santana. Ji-Man Choi. Austin Hedges. Jarlín García. Even the 30-year-old Vince Velasquez has several seasons under his belt. But no one in that group has as much experience -- both in baseball and in life -- as Rich Hill.
MLB
King Félix to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE -- The King will ascend to his rightful place in Mariners history. The club on Wednesday announced that Félix Hernández will be the 11th member enshrined into its Hall of Fame. The induction will take place during a pregame ceremony ahead of Seattle’s Aug. 12 game against...
MLB
Which division champ is most likely to repeat in '23?
For all the talk about how division races supposedly don’t matter as much as they used to -- and I can think of a couple No. 1 and No. 2 seeds who would very much disagree with you -- it still means something to be able to call yourself a champion. I guarantee you there are Guardians fans who have 2022 AL Central champs shirts. It might not be the ultimate prize, but winning a division matters. At the very least: It gets you in the dance.
MLB
Conforto on comeback trail after long rehab
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Michael Conforto's first foray into free agency ended up dragging on far longer than he ever envisioned. After seven years with the Mets,...
MLB
Breaking down Longo's fit with D-backs
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week, the D-backs signed free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year, $4 million deal with the possibility for him to earn another $1 million in bonuses tied to days on the active roster.
MLB
After Segura signing, what's next for Marlins?
MIAMI -- There's a strong possibility the Marlins' roster will look different when players report for Spring Training next month than it did on Jan. 11. Though Miami introduced infielder Jean Segura and reportedly agreed to terms with right-hander Johnny Cueto this week, general manager Kim Ng said the club is "not done" making moves. Hours later, the Marlins dealt longtime shortstop and clubhouse leader Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
MLB
What's next for the Giants after losing Belt?
The Giants will sail into the 2023 season without their self-proclaimed team captain, as first baseman Brandon Belt’s 12-year run with the organization came to an end after he agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Belt’s departure leaves shortstop Brandon Crawford as...
MLB
Remembering Colbert's 5-HR day in Atlanta
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Aug. 1, 1972, Padres slugger Nate Colbert woke up in Atlanta after a late-night flight from Houston. He had a bad back and an ailing knee -- and a doubleheader scheduled against the Braves that day. Colbert wasn't sure he'd be able to play both games. Heck, he wasn't sure he'd be able to play one game.
MLB
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
MLB
O's get Darwinzon Hernandez in trade with Red Sox
The Orioles have added another left-handed arm to their bullpen competition for Spring Training. They acquired Darwinzon Hernandez on Wednesday in a trade with the Red Sox, who will receive cash considerations. Hernandez, who spent his first four big league seasons in Boston, will be looking to have a bounceback...
MLB
'He's our star': Devers committed to future of Red Sox
BOSTON -- Moments before Wednesday’s press conference introducing Rafael Devers’ contract extension began, a stream of Red Sox employees flooded into the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park. On the TV screens throughout the room was a list of dozens of names -- people in the Red Sox...
MLB
Arbitration deadline nears for Tucker, Valdez and Co.
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, which usually leads to many contracts being settled. The Astros have eight arbitration-eligible players, led by All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez.
MLB
Tall drink of water Schultz soaking up information
CHICAGO -- There already have been a couple of “I’m a professional baseball player” realizations for Noah Schultz, the No. 3 White Sox prospect per MLB Pipeline and the team’s top selection in the 2022 Draft. The 19-year-old not only met White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet...
Comments / 0